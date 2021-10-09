Uhuru leads the nation in mourning TV icon Badi Muhsin

In a release dispatched by State House - Nairobi, President Kenyatta remembered Muhsin as a diligent broadcaster who contributed to the development of journalism in Kenya.

President Kenyatta echoed sentiments by various journalists in Kenya who confirmed that he had played a role in mentoring them for the work of news reporting.

The President also celebrated the late Badi's loyalty to his long-term employer, state broadcaster - the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Uhuru also termed Mr Muhsin's recent move to rejoin KBC as a testament to his selflessness as an individual.

"Mr Badi Muhsin is a Kenyan household name and television icon who utilized his immense talent as a broadcast journalist to mentor generations of fine broadcasters during his many years at the national broadcaster KBC.

"He was loyal to the core, steadfast and highly committed to his profession and employer KBC. Mr Muhsin was a true Kenyan trailblazer and role model whose recent return to KBC after years of rest, was an act of selflessness and love for his profession and country," the President eulogised.

The President added: "Many Kenyans enjoyed his calm presentation style, his flawless Swahili and unassuming presence. His distinct style endeared him to many people who shall forever miss his presence."

Condolence Messages on Badi Muhsin's death

The President's tribute comes amid various messages by politicians and media influencers in the country.

Deputy President William Ruto posted: "We are saddened by the loss of Badi Muhsin, an exceptional and professional journalist who mentored many upcoming newsmen. He was a gentleman, insightful and dedicated seeker of the truth. We will miss his humility, focus and mastery of Kiswahili."

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka eulogised: "It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Badi Muhsin. On behalf of my family and the Wiper family, I send my condolences to Badi's family and friends at this most difficult time."