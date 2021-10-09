RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru leads the nation in mourning TV icon Badi Muhsin

He mentored generations of fine broadcasters - Uhuru

Veteran KBC journalist Badi Muhsin who passed away on October 8, 2021
Veteran KBC journalist Badi Muhsin who passed away on October 8, 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led the nation in mourning the death of celebrated KBC Swahili broadcaster Badi Muhsin who passed away on October 8, 2021.

In a release dispatched by State House - Nairobi, President Kenyatta remembered Muhsin as a diligent broadcaster who contributed to the development of journalism in Kenya.

President Kenyatta echoed sentiments by various journalists in Kenya who confirmed that he had played a role in mentoring them for the work of news reporting.

The President also celebrated the late Badi's loyalty to his long-term employer, state broadcaster - the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

President Uhuru Kenyatta leads the nation in mourning death of veteran KBC Swahili anchor Badi Muhsin
President Uhuru Kenyatta leads the nation in mourning death of veteran KBC Swahili anchor Badi Muhsin

Uhuru also termed Mr Muhsin's recent move to rejoin KBC as a testament to his selflessness as an individual.

"Mr Badi Muhsin is a Kenyan household name and television icon who utilized his immense talent as a broadcast journalist to mentor generations of fine broadcasters during his many years at the national broadcaster KBC.

"He was loyal to the core, steadfast and highly committed to his profession and employer KBC. Mr Muhsin was a true Kenyan trailblazer and role model whose recent return to KBC after years of rest, was an act of selflessness and love for his profession and country," the President eulogised.

The President added: "Many Kenyans enjoyed his calm presentation style, his flawless Swahili and unassuming presence. His distinct style endeared him to many people who shall forever miss his presence."

Veteran KBC journalist Badi Muhsin dies
Veteran KBC journalist Badi Muhsin dies

Condolence Messages on Badi Muhsin's death

The President's tribute comes amid various messages by politicians and media influencers in the country.

Deputy President William Ruto posted: "We are saddened by the loss of Badi Muhsin, an exceptional and professional journalist who mentored many upcoming newsmen. He was a gentleman, insightful and dedicated seeker of the truth. We will miss his humility, focus and mastery of Kiswahili."

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka eulogised: "It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Badi Muhsin. On behalf of my family and the Wiper family, I send my condolences to Badi's family and friends at this most difficult time."

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu posted: "Inna Lillahi wa Inna ilayhi raji'un. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of celebrated veteran Journalist/KBC long serving news anchor Badi Muhsin. We in Kitui mourn a legend and a son of the soil. May Allah give his family strength and fortitude to bear this loss."

