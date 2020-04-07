President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday spoke on circumstances that could lead to a countrywide lockdown saying that he has not explored that option because he knows the repercussions.

Speaking to three venacular radio stations; Inooro, Coro and Kameme, the Head of State said that if Kenyans fail to follow the set guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19, the government will have no choice but to order a lockdown.

"If we don't follow the directives given by the government we shall have no option than ordering for lockdown. But I know the implications of lockdown and that's why I don't want us to follow that route," said Uhuru.

"We understand our people better. We know that a majority of Kenyans depend on daily activities to earn their livelihoods therefore we don’t need to lockdown the country as long as we can strictly adhere to the measures already in place," he added.

Also Read: Uhuru directs all Kenyans to wear face masks in public

President Uhuru Kenyatta's communication criticized over confusion in Covid19 directives

President Uhuru further urged Kenyans to strictly adhere to protocols set out by the Ministry of Health, noting that they are aimed at ensuring citizens continue with their normal lives, despite the outbreak of deadly virus.

“You are the doctor of your life. Please adhere to the protocols set out by the Ministry of Health to protect yourself and your loved ones. Prevention is better than cure,” the President said.

Cessation of movement

On Monday, President Kenyatta announced cessation of movement in the Nairobi Metropolitan area, and Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa Counties.

In the directive, the President said that transportation of foodstuff and other cargo would continue.

“To contain and limit the spread of the disease to other parts of the Country, the National Security Council has sanctioned and caused the issuance of the following additional measures, as follows: I. That there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in and out of: (a) the Nairobi Metropolitan Area; and (b) the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa. II. The cessation of movement within Nairobi Metropolitan Area shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days; with effect from 7:00 pm on Monday, 6 th April, 2020. III. The movement within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the Counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall continue subject to the nationwide curfew,” said President Uhuru.

Also Read: Movement within Nairobi Metro Area is allowed – State House official explains