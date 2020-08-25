The United States of America donated Ksh63 million of personal protective equipment (PPE) and information and communications technology (ICT) equipment to the Ministry of Interior departments.

This is among other donations presented by the USA to Kenya as the world fights Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the donations by the U.S. State Department Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), were sent to support the National Police Service, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya Prison Services.

“The COVID-19 crisis reminds all of us of the importance of protecting both public health while also providing a safe and secure environment for all Kenyans," U.S Ambassador Kyle McCarter said.

Ms Roselyn Linguli, representative of U.S. Embassy INL office, presents PPE to National Police Service, represented by Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai

Donations to fight coronavirus

"A healthy police force is essential to achieving this objective. It is critically important that Kenyans follow public health guidelines, and it is equally important that police are able to enforce these regulations ensuring safety and respect for all," he added.

The PPE will be distributed to prisons across the country, especially maximum and remand prisons where demand is greatest since inmates and staff members have also tested positive for the disease.

Roselyn Linguli, representative of U.S. Embassy INL office, presents PPE to Kenya Prison Services, represented by Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Florence Omundi

The 129 correctional facilities in Kenya, often crowded and with compromised hygiene practices, have had strict containment measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Kenya Prison Service (KPS) suspended visits to all prisons, borstal institutions and youth corrective training centres to contain the bug.