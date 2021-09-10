We are courting her - party confirms 2022 talks with Waiguru

The first party to confirm talks with the former CS turned politician is the Amani National Congress (ANC), a party belonging to former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi.

ANC Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula on Thursday accompanied the Governor to her interrogation at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices.

Speaking afterwards, Savula stated that ANC is looking to strike a deal with Waiguru and possibly convince her to join the party.

"This is to clarify that the comments made earlier today at @EACCKenya in defense of Gov @AnneWaiguru were neither sanctioned nor approved by HE Anne Waiguru. They were my PERSONAL views. That said I stand with my sister in solidarity and yes @anc_party is courting her!" Savula conveyed.

Political analysts see Governor Waiguru poised to be ANC party leader Mudavadi's running-mate come the 2022 General Election.

Leaving Jubilee Party

Just this week, Governor Waiguru conveyed her desire to leave the ruling party, months after she wrote a letter to the party's leadership voicing her concerns.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, September 8, Waiguru confessed that she was likely to lose in the upcoming General election if she vied on a Jubilee ticket.

She acknowledged that the ruling party had been overtaken by a wave of dissatisfaction among the people of Mt Kenya region.

"The truth of the matter is that defending my seat, if the polls were held today, would be very difficult, and that is the truth of the matter, Jubilee needs to look internally at its issues in order to be acceptable to the people of Mt Kenya.

“If I ran today on a Jubilee ticket and someone else ran on a different party, even if people felt I had performed, it would be hard to convince them to vote for me,” she said.

In a statement which seemed to be directed at the party's management on Monday June 7, Governor Waiguru noted that Jubilee was struggling to keep its foothold as one of the most popular parties in Kenya.

“The rains have beaten us. Our fortunes are dwindling. Intense introspection is demanded.