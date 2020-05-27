Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has defended herself against allegations that she went against the party position.

Speaking on Wednesday before the Jubilee Party disciplinary committee, Omanga said she took the party's position on the removal of Senator Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy Speaker.

"I never went outside the party position. We had a party position last week on Friday and we were told to vote since he had lost the party's confidence," the nominated senator said.

"... you don't question the party position... I do not intend to go another way outside the party position," she added.

Nairobi Womans Representative aspirant Millicent Omanga.

Contested meeting

Addressing missing the Jubilee Party meeting, Ms Omanga maintained that she did not see the text message that was sent communicating the meeting in question.

"I would say it’s not really adequate; because sometimes there over a hundred messages…it is humanly impossible to go through all of them," she said.

"I have not been in my office because it is closed; When we got a letter to show cause we were not served by the party, we were called the office of the Chief Whip," the senator added.

Several Jubilee party senators are facing disciplinary action for allegation of disregarding text messages to attend a meeting called by their party leader Uhuru Kenyatta.