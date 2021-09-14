Why DPP has moved to court seeking to have Jowie arrested

The new application comes in the wake of an assault incident where Jowie is reported to have been involved.

DPP cited a sworn affidavit by a senior police officer Maxwell Otieno which confirmed that the prime suspect in Monica Kimani's murder had violated the terms of his bail.

The officer narrated that Jowie had caused bodily harm to Rodgers Okuta in March 2021, while at Club 1824 though the complainant had withdrawn charges against Jowie.

In addition to the two assault incidents Jowie is reported to have been involved in, the DPP has also cited other bail terms violations including Jowie's current place of residence.

According to the Prosecution, Jowie has not been living in Nakuru as was the condition for his release.

He has also not been assisting his parents with their poultry farming as he had indicated before his release.

Jowie is also said to have violating instructions which barred him from discussing the details of his case on media.

DPP cited interviews Jowie has granted to top YouTube content creators where he discussed his imprisonment and the ongoing trial.