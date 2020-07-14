Why Nairobi Huduma Centres will be temporarily closed

Huduma Centres in Nairobi will be temporarily closed for fumigation, in efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement from the State Department for Public Service, because of the rising numbers of coronavirus patients and the high number of individuals who visit Huduma Centre, the centres in Nairobi will be closed for fumigation.

The statement further said that the fumigation will begin with Huduma Centre GPO on Tuesday.

“Taking into account the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Nairobi in the past week and the high number of customer traffic we are experiencing, we will be temporarily closing Nairobi Huduma Centres for fumigation. We will start with Huduma Centre GPO on 14/07/2020,” said the statement.

This comes at a time when the total number of novel coronavirus infections in Kenya stands at 10, 294 with the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities standing at 197.

