A mother in Kakamega County has killed her two children and self after row with husband.

Reports indicate that the 24-year-old woman threw herself and three children into river Nzoia at Makutano area in Kakamega County.

One child is receiving treatment after surviving from the ordeal.

This comes barely a week after a woman in Naivasha strangled her four children aged 2 to 8 and wrote a letter detailing what happened.

In the written confession, the woman claimed she was possessed by evil spirits.

Mother kills children

Beatrice Mwende Kimothoi said reality hit her and she is yet to come to terms with her deeds, which she termed as demonic.

Beatrice Mwende Kimothoi. Mother accused of killing her 4 children

“We ate supper together and even watched TV before the children, whom I loved so much, went to bed only for the evil spirits to take over,” Mwende said.

According to Mwende, on the 26th day of every month, she would be possessed by evil spirits that commandeered her evil deeds that she was not in control of.

Mwende said her boyfriend whom they parted ways last year would take control over her, ordering her to do all manner of queer things during their relationship.