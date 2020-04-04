A woman who was discharged from Mbagathi hospital a week ago after 14 days of quarantine and testing has been re-quarantined after developing Covid-19 symptoms in Nyadarua.

The Standard reports that the woman who travelled from Nairobi to Nyandarua earlier in the week has been put in isolation at J.M. Kariuki County Referral Hospital.

Nyandarua County Director of Medical Services Martha Mwathi confirmed the incident, adding that the woman had been discharged from Mbagathi hospital a week ago and had been advised to quarantine for another 14 days, but instead chose to travel upcountry.

File image of health CS Mutahi Kagwe when he announced a record-breaking 22 new confirmed Coronavirus cases in Kenya on Thursday

"She was previously at Mbagathi hospital in Nairobi after she had shown the same symptoms but after 14 days, she was discharged after she tested negative.

"It was in the last two days that she has developed the symptoms similar to those of coronavirus." stated Mwathi.

Mwathi expressed concerns that the woan opted to travel, against the doctor’s advice.

"This is against the doctor's advice as she did not have to travel. If she turns positive, it is likely that she has infected others." She added.

In addition to Coronavirus tests, the patient will also be tested for TB whose symptoms mirror Coronavirus.

"We are carrying out more tests on her and that is why we are keeping her in the hospital. We will advise accordingly." Mwathi added.

In the wake of the pandemic, the governmet strongly advised Kenyans against travelling upcountry, warning that those who do so will put the lives of the elderly upcountry at risk.