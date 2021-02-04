The Ministry of Health (MoH) has revealed that 59 cancer patients have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications since the pandemic begun.

Making the announcement during the annual World Cancer Day, Director-General Patrick Amoth added that cancer remains to be the third leading killer in the country.

He reiterated that the disease is one of the conditions which present a challenge in battling the Covid-19 infection.

"This year’s theme ‘I am and I will’ is a call for empowering each and every one of us to action, even as we confront Covid-19. It is also urging for personal commitment from all of us to reduce the impact of cancer.

"Cancer is the third leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular diseases, with the most recent estimates pointing to an annual incidence of over 42,000 cases and 27,000 deaths," the MoH statement read in part.

The latest statistics indicate that breast, cervical, prostrate, esophageal and colorectal cancers are most prevalent in the country.

"The top 5 cancers diagnosed annually in this country are breast cancer with approximately 6,800 new cases, cervical cancer (5,200), prostate (3,400), oesophagus (2,900) and colorectal 2,724 new cases. Cumulatively this accounts for 50% of all new cancer cases annually," the statement outlined.