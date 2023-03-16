ADVERTISEMENT
Muhoozi announces plans to go after President Museveni's seat

Fabian Simiyu

General Muhoozi wants to unseat his father in 2026

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba
General Muhoozi Kainerugaba

On March 15 at 11:22 pm, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, tweeted that he would vie for the presidency in 2026.

However, he deleted the post 10 hours later, causing mixed reactions online, as his father's party had endorsed the incumbent for the presidency in 2026. This led to speculation about whether he would vie against his own father.

Muhoozi started by stating that it was time for young and fresh blood to rule Uganda, and for the current generation to shine.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba
General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Muhoozi supporters endorse Museveni for 2026 presidency

He tweeted, "There is no Opposition in Uganda. There is only Truth and Lies! The time for people to choose between them is fast approaching. How many agree with me that our time has come? Enough of the old people ruling us. Dominating us. It's time for our generation to shine. Retweet and like."

He then directly linked himself to the top seat in 2026, saying that people had been pressuring him to run for the powerful post and that he chose to use Twitter to convey the message.

He tweeted, "You have wanted me to say it forever! Okay, in the name of Jesus Christ my God, in the name of all the young people of Uganda and the world, and in the name of our great revolution, I will stand for the Presidency in 2026!"

President Yoweri Museveni (left) and Muhoozi Kainerugaba
President Yoweri Museveni (left) and Muhoozi Kainerugaba Pulse Live Kenya
The tweet had 139K views by the time he deleted it, but he added another tweet to show that he was serious about his intention to vie for the most powerful seat in Uganda.

President Yoweri Museveni has been in power in Uganda since 1986 and has not shown any intention of stepping down from the top office.

Each election year in Uganda has been mired in controversy, with Museveni's opponents claiming rigging in the last 30 years.

Museveni has appointed close relatives to key positions in his government, keeping his family close to his heart.

For instance, Muhoozi was appointed as the commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC) from 2008 to 2017.

Yoweri Museveni
Yoweri Museveni Pulse

He returned to the post from 2020 to 2021 and was later moved to head the Uganda People's Defence Forces from June 2021 to October 2022.

However, he was withdrawn from the top post after making controversial tweets in which he stated that he would capture Nairobi.

Museveni's wife is also a member of his government, serving as Uganda's Cabinet Minister of Education and Sports.

