Museveni's son claims his army can capture Nairobi in 2 weeks

Lt Gen Kainerugaba, President Yoweri Museveni’s son, said he had spoken to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta over the phone and reiterated their close friendship.

The military man said he was disappointed that Kenyatta followed the rule of law and handing over power to President William Ruto, instead of pushing for a third term.

“Just spoke to my big brother, Afande Uhuru. An incredible man! I love him for his courage, honesty and intelligence! He will visit Uganda soon.

“My only problem with my beloved big brother is that he didn't stand for a third term. We would have won easily!” Muhoozi said.

Many Kenyans responded to the post, explaining that Kenya’s democracy had come of age and respect for the rule of law was paramount.

He responded to the remarks in another post in which he rubbished constitutional order and reiterated his belief in revolutions.

Lt Gen Kainerugaba quickly followed the post with claims that Kenya’s military was no match for Uganda’s army.

“Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us, there is only the revolution and you will soon learn about it!

“It wouldn't take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” he said.

While many Kenyans took displeasure with the statement, a section of netizens wondered whether Museveni’s son’s account had been hacked.