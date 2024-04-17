The sports category has moved to a new website.

Dubai underwater: Check the extent of devastating floods after thunderstorm

Denis Mwangi

Motorists were forced to abandon cars on the road & the airport was also not spared by the impact of the thunderstorm

Photo shows the extent of devastating Dubai floods after thunderstorm
Photo shows the extent of devastating Dubai floods after thunderstorm

The usually sun-drenched city of Dubai was hit by a series of unexpected heavy rains and thunderstorms on April 16, 2024, leading to widespread flooding and disruption of human activities.

This unprecedented downpour, part of a storm system affecting the broader UAE, caused significant challenges across the city, from transportation disruptions to business & school closures.

In March, the National Center for Meteorology (NCM) predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across the UAE.

Social media was abuzz with images and videos showcasing the severity of the downpour, with roads transforming into rivers and causing substantial traffic disruptions​.

Photo shows the extent of devastating Dubai floods after thunderstorm
Photo shows the extent of devastating Dubai floods after thunderstorm

The heavy rains led to waterlogged roads, creating havoc for commuters and pedestrians alike.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have severely impacted Dubai, leading to widespread flooding, transportation disruptions, and significant changes to daily routines.

Reports from various sources, including CNN and Sky News, describe how the uncharacteristic weather has overwhelmed the city's infrastructure, leading to waterlogged streets and affected public transport systems.

The Dubai government responded swiftly, issuing remote work directives and advising residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, highlighting the seriousness of the conditions.

Schools in affected areas transitioned to remote learning to ensure the safety of students and staff, as per the advisories issued by the National Center for Meteorology and local emergency services.

Transportation was particularly hit hard. Dubai Police issued safety alerts advising motorists to exercise caution.

Photo shows the extent of devastating Dubai floods after thunderstorm
Photo shows the extent of devastating Dubai floods after thunderstorm

There were significant disruptions at Dubai International Airport, with flights delayed or canceled, which are critical issues given the airport's status as a major international hub.

The events in Dubai serve as a reminder of the city's vulnerability to extreme weather, despite its sophisticated infrastructure, and may lead to discussions on enhancing resilience against such rare but impactful events.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Photo shows the extent of devastating Dubai floods after thunderstorm

