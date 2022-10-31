RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

How well do you know the Cabinet?

Masia Wambua

How well-informed are you about current affairs? Let's gauge your knowledge of current affairs by answering the recent appointments by the President.

The President William Ruto, his deputy and members of the Cabinet
Do you know the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Interior and National Administration?

Aden Duale
Professor Kithiki Kithure
Excellent Next question
You are well-updated on the current affairs

Who is the CS for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action?

Aisha Jumwa
Alice Wahome
Awesome Next question
You are well-updated on the current affairs

Who is the CS for Environment and Forestry?

Peninah Malonza
Roselinda Soipan Tuya
Oh Yeah Next question
You are well-updated on current affairs.

Do you know the CS for Roads, Transport and Public Works?

Kipchumba Murkomen
Davis Chirchir
You are right Next question
You are well-updated on current affairs.

Who is the CS for Energy and Petroleum?

Roselinda Soipan Tuya
Davis Chirchir
Brilliant Next question
You are well-updated on current affairs.

Who is the CS for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action?

Alice Wahome
Aisha Jumwa
Great one Next question
You are well-updated on current affairs.

Do you know the CS for the Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs?

Kipchumba Murkomen
Alfred Mutua
Wow Next question
You are well-updated on current affairs. You know what is happening locally.

Who is the CS for Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts?

Amina Mohamed
Ababu Namwamba
Splendid Next question
You are well-updated on current affairs. Nice one

Which Position was Musalia Mudavadi appointed to by President William Ruto?

Prime Minister
Prime Cabinet Secretary
Magnificent Next question
You are well-updated on current affairs. You well now your leaders

What is the position of former speaker Justin Muturi?

Inspector General
Attorney General
Impressive Next question
You are well-updated on current affairs.
Your score: Fair
You did try but you need to up your game
Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
