How well do you know the Cabinet?
How well-informed are you about current affairs? Let's gauge your knowledge of current affairs by answering the recent appointments by the President.
Do you know the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Interior and National Administration?
Aden Duale
Professor Kithiki Kithure
Who is the CS for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action?
Aisha Jumwa
Alice Wahome
Who is the CS for Environment and Forestry?
Peninah Malonza
Roselinda Soipan Tuya
Do you know the CS for Roads, Transport and Public Works?
Kipchumba Murkomen
Davis Chirchir
Who is the CS for Energy and Petroleum?
Roselinda Soipan Tuya
Davis Chirchir
Who is the CS for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action?
Alice Wahome
Aisha Jumwa
Do you know the CS for the Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs?
Kipchumba Murkomen
Alfred Mutua
Who is the CS for Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts?
Amina Mohamed
Ababu Namwamba
Which Position was Musalia Mudavadi appointed to by President William Ruto?
Prime Minister
Prime Cabinet Secretary
What is the position of former speaker Justin Muturi?
Inspector General
Attorney General
