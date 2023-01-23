ADVERTISEMENT

Lokir keen to extend host streak at next month's Sirikwa X-country

Abigael Wafula
National Cross-country champion Charles Lokir has his eyes now set on the Sirikwa Cross Country meet, a World Cross Country Tour Gold series, in Eldoret slated for February 4.

Charles Lokir in action during a past match

During the Athletics Kenya National Cross-country Championships held at the Prisons Staff Training College on Saturday, Lokir obliterated a strong field to clinch the men’s senior race title in 29:16 ahead of Isaac Kibet (29:16) and Dennis Kipng’etich (29:23) who placed second and third respectively.

He also expressed his excitement towards bagging the title after a disappointing outing during the national trials for the World Cross-country Championships in Bathurst held on December 10,2022 at the same venue. Lokir could only manage a ninth-place finish, therefore he could not make Team Kenya for the global show.

He has competed in three previous national championships before where he finished sixth in the 2019 edition, 11th in the 2020 edition and 42nd in the 2021 edition.

Charles Lokir leads the senior men's team during the AK National Cross-country Championships on at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru on Saturday, January 21, 2023/COURTESY
Charles Lokir leads the senior men's team during the AK National Cross-country Championships on at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru on Saturday, January 21, 2023/COURTESY

“I am happy to compete in the nationals and win. The last time I competed here I didn’t do that well and so I came to try my luck again. I now want to go and prepare for the Sirikwa Cross-country,” Lokir said.

Lokir, who trains in Iten, also revealed that he also looks to make Team Kenya for the World Championships in Budapest come August where hopes to compete in the 10,000m.

“I’m also hoping to represent the country at the World Championships where I want to compete in the 10,000m,” he added.

