Eliud Kipchoge, Faith Kipyegon bag top honors in 2022 SOYA Awards

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

The 2022 Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) ceremony went down on Friday night with many personalities extending their winning capacity.

Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich Kipyegon were crowned 2022 Athletes of the Year on Friday night at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Kipchoge beat other nominees in the category, including Commonwealth Games 100 meters champion Ferdinard Omanyala and the Olympic and World 800m champion Emmanuel Korir.

Olympic 1500m champion Faith Chepng'etich Kipyegon retained her title in the women's category, beating fellow nominees tennis queen Angela Okutuyi and Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet.

Faith Kipyegon after successfully defending her World Championships title in Oregon
Faith Kipyegon after successfully defending her World Championships title in Oregon AFP

Double Deaflympics champion Simon Kibai also retained his Sportsman Living with a Disability award, while Para powerlifter Hellen Wawira won the women's category.

The Most Promising Boy award went to Andrew Wahome, who was recently voted as the golfer of the year in South Africa, while the Most Promising Girl award went to Medina Okot, who was an integral part of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Basketball team that clinched the national title.

Kabras Sugar RFC won the Team of the Year title at the awards beating the Team Kenya 4x100m quartet. Kabras retained both the Kenya Cup rugby league and Enterprise Cup.

Kenya Commercial Bank volleyball women's team coach Japheth Munala was feted as the Coach of the Year while his team toppled Kenya Lionesses and Nairobi Water Handball teams to win the Sports Team of the Year.

Munala led his women's volleyball team to victory at the Africa Clubs championships in Tunisia in June 2022. They stunned record champions Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

Full list of winners

  • Faith Kipyegon Chepngetich (Athletics)-Sportswoman of the Year
  • Eliud Kipchoge -Sportsman of the Year
  • Simon Kibai (Athletics- Deaflympics)- Sportsman living with Disability
  • Hellen Wawira (Para Powerlifting)- Sportswoman living with Disability
  • Kabras Sugar Rugby Team- Sports Team of the Year (Men)
  • Kenya Commercial Bank Volleyball Team-Sports Team of the Year (Women)
  • Japheth Munala (KCB Volleyball team)-Coach of the Year
  • Andrew Wahome (Golf)-Most promising Boy
  • Medina Okot (Basketball)-Most Promising Girl
Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
