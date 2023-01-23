Why Depay moved to Atletico & other transfer stories today

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Why Depay dumped Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi has today January 23, 2023, said that Memphis Depay left Barca for Atletico Madrid because he wasn't comfortable at the club.

"Memphis asked to leave after he received Atletico's proposal. He asked me to leave, he wasn't comfortable, he wanted to be comfortable again. We all came out of the situation as winners," said Xavi.

AFP

Depay was struggling for minutes at Barca and it was evident that he was falling down the pecking order at the club.

Ziyech to AS Roma

AS Roma of Italy wants to sign Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea in case Nicolo Zaniolo leaves for Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

AFP

Ziyech on the other hand is keen on dumping Chelsea after noticing that he is not a key player under Graham Potter who is still establishing his squad at Stamford Bridge.

Kane in limbo over his future

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is in dilemma over where he should play next season after news of teams pulling out of the race to sign him surfaced over his price tag.

Spurs are ready to tie down Kane with a long-term contract in case no team will match the forward's price.

AFP