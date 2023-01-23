ADVERTISEMENT
Why Depay moved to Atletico & other transfer stories today

Fabian Simiyu
Memphis Depay completed his move from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid on Friday, January 20, 2023

Memphis Depay (left) and Hakim Ziyech
The transfer window in Europe has less than 10 days remaining and clubs are making their last signings to bolster their squads.

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Barcelona manager Xavi has today January 23, 2023, said that Memphis Depay left Barca for Atletico Madrid because he wasn't comfortable at the club.

"Memphis asked to leave after he received Atletico's proposal. He asked me to leave, he wasn't comfortable, he wanted to be comfortable again. We all came out of the situation as winners," said Xavi.

Memphis Depay
Depay was struggling for minutes at Barca and it was evident that he was falling down the pecking order at the club.

AS Roma of Italy wants to sign Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea in case Nicolo Zaniolo leaves for Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Hakim Ziyech contests with Thiago Alacantara in Chelsea vs Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on January 21, 2023.
Ziyech on the other hand is keen on dumping Chelsea after noticing that he is not a key player under Graham Potter who is still establishing his squad at Stamford Bridge.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is in dilemma over where he should play next season after news of teams pulling out of the race to sign him surfaced over his price tag.

Spurs are ready to tie down Kane with a long-term contract in case no team will match the forward's price.

Harry Kane celebrates after opening the scoring for Tottenham against Crystal Palace on January 4, 2023.
Kane has made 299 appearances for Spurs and netted 198 times for the London-based club.

