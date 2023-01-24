ADVERTISEMENT
Can Ulinzi end their hoodoo against Tusker?

Festus Chuma
The clashes between the two sides have produced spectacles over the years but Ulinzi Stars will be the team with the most to prove.

Ulinzi Stars FC. [Facebook]
Ulinzi Stars will do battle with their hoodoo team Tusker FC in an FKF Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex Stadium on Wednesday.

Ulinzi Stars are undefeated in their last seven matches, having fought hard to gold KCB to a goalless draw on Sunday, 22 January.

The Soldiers are currently 5th on the FKF Premier League standings and just four points below table leaders Tusker.

Ulinzi have performed respectably away this season, recording three wins, one draw, and just one defeat from their five matches as visitors. That lone defeat was a surprise result against Polokwane City in late November last year.

The Soldiers have been strong at the back, as they have conceded only four goals in their last nine league matches and will be hoping to keep Tusker at bay.

Brian Birgen, Omar Ombongi, and Boniface Andayi have maintained a Ulinzi backline that looks hard to break with a three-men central defense.

Meanwhile, Tusker have been inconsistent in their last four games as they have recorded one win, two draws, and one loss. They bounced to back to beat Sofapaka 1-0 in their last outing on Sunday.

Tusker's marksman Ibrahim Joshua [Facebook]
The Brewers are currently perched on top of the table with 23 points from 11 matches they have played so far.

Tusker coach Robert Matano was content with the team win, which ended their three-match winless streak.

“It is good we have redeemed ourselves after failing to win in the last three matches. Being at the top of the league is a motivation for us, but as an experienced coach I’m not worried since losing and winning matches is part of football,” said Matano.

In head-to-head stats, Ulinzi and Tusker have met in 27 league matches since 2009. The Brewers have claimed nine wins compared to 8 for the Soldiers, while ten matches have been drawn. The Ruaraka-based side has won all their home league matches against their counterparts.

Last season, both teams played to a goalless draw in the campaign's first half, and the same result was recorded in the return leg clash. Tuskers’ last three home matches against Ulinzi have produced just three goals.

