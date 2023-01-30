Casemiro names 3 PL clubs that are a threat to Man United

ADVERTISEMENT
Fabian Simiyu
Casemiro has been of great help at Manchester United ever since he joined the club from Madrid

Manchester United's Casemiro reacts during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022.

Manchester United midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemiro has named Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool as top teams that will United a hard time as they hunt for trophies.

Casemiro believes that Liverpool, City, and Arsenal have an added advantage over United since their coaches have been there for a while as compared to Erik ten Hag of Manchester United who is at the club for his first season.

United have registered a win over Liverpool, City, and Arsenal while they have conceded to Citizens and The Gunners at the same time.

Casemiro has improved Manchester United's midfield since arriving from Real Madrid AFP

As it stands, United have all three teams on their way as they hunt the FA, Europa League, and Premier League titles.

Casemiro believes United are on the right path after beating some of the 'big five' clubs in the English Premier League.

The midfielder has been a key ingredient in the United after his acquisition from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Casemiro scored two goals for United against Reading in the FA Cup and this is after the Brazilian missed Arsenal's clash where the Red Devils lost 3-2 to The Gunners.

Manchester United's Casemiro during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022. AFP

The midfielder also added that he is adapting well to his new environment since his teammates and staff have been there for him all along.

He is learning to speak English and he has admitted that the journey has been tricky as he tries to do away with the language barrier

United are a step away from playing in the Carabao Cup finals after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of the tournament's semi-final.

