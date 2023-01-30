Casemiro names 3 PL clubs that are a threat to Man United

Casemiro believes that Liverpool, City, and Arsenal have an added advantage over United since their coaches have been there for a while as compared to Erik ten Hag of Manchester United who is at the club for his first season.

United have registered a win over Liverpool, City, and Arsenal while they have conceded to Citizens and The Gunners at the same time.

AFP

As it stands, United have all three teams on their way as they hunt the FA, Europa League, and Premier League titles.

Casemiro believes United are on the right path after beating some of the 'big five' clubs in the English Premier League.

The midfielder has been a key ingredient in the United after his acquisition from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Casemiro scored two goals for United against Reading in the FA Cup and this is after the Brazilian missed Arsenal's clash where the Red Devils lost 3-2 to The Gunners.

AFP

The midfielder also added that he is adapting well to his new environment since his teammates and staff have been there for him all along.

He is learning to speak English and he has admitted that the journey has been tricky as he tries to do away with the language barrier