KCB face wounded Rangers, City Stars tackle Wazito

Festus Chuma
The 2022/2023 Kenya Premier League will continue on Wednesday with 16 teams in action.

KCB striker John Mwangi attempts to go for a shot during a FKF Premier League match (Photo credit: KCB FC)
KCB will rock horns with Posta Rangers at the Kasarani Annex Stadium in the first match of the day and the kick-off is at 1:00pm.

The Bankers are looking to collect the full three points and move up on the log standings, temporality at least, as they are placed second on the table with 22 points from 11 matches.

Zedekiah Otieno’s charges have done exceptionally well this season, and they will be looking to keep their five-match unbeaten run.

They will once again look for their attacking threat of captain Michael Mutinda, John Mwangi, and of course, the resurgent James Mazembe.

Posta Rangers are winless in their last five league encounters and are 10th on the table with 12 points from 11 matches.

The Mailmen suffered their third defeat of the season when they were beaten 5-1 at home to Kariobangi Sharks on January 22.

Posta will be looking to have their campaign back on track and are under pressure to move to the top eight positions before the league goes into the break.

The Mailmen's away record could make for better reading, too, and they have won just three matches on the road during the 22/23 campaign, and the last came in a 3-1 victory against Bandari in January 2022.

Nairobi City Stars striker Ezekiel Odera in a tussle for a ball with Sofapaka player in recent FKF Premier League match (Photo Credit: City Stars FB pager)
READ: Mathare gunning for first win over Bidco

At Ruaraka Stadium, Nairobi City Stars will target their third FKF Premier League win of the season when they host Wazito FC on Wednesday afternoon.

City Stars sit in the 15th position with 8 points from 11 games, including two wins, two draws, and seven losses.

The Simba wa Nairobi poor form has been surprising given their quality, but goalscoring has been a problem, and they have been quite wasteful, especially Ezekiel Odera.

The Simba wa Nairobi are coming off a win over Mathare United and a loss to KCB in their last two games.

As for Wazito, Jeff Odongo’s side recorded a 1-0 defeat against Kakamega Homeboyz in their most recent FKF Premier League match as they struggle to better their inconsistent performances this season.

The Muhoroni-based outfit has taken three points from four away matches this season, with their last result as visitors a 4-0 loss to Nzoia Sugar seven days ago.

Looking at the league table, Wazito are placed on 17th with seven points from seven games and are looking to get back into the winning ways.

In head-to-head stats, Nairobi City Stars and Wazito have met in 3 top-flight league matches since 2020 season. Wazito have claimed two wins and lost one match.

When the teams met last season, at Thika Stadium in October 2021, City Stars claimed a 3- win home thanks to goals from Kenedy Onyango, Timothy Ouma, and Rodgers Okumu.

