Why court dropped all 3 charges against Mason Greenwood

Greenwood faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault that were leveled against him by Harriet Robson.

All three charges against him have been dropped after a reported withdrawal of key witnesses in the case.

AFP

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that it took a lot to drop all three charges against Greenwood.

The case had been scheduled for a hearing in November 2023 but that won't be happening after the withdrawal of key witnesses.

The court however refused to comment on the case or add any details after the adjournment despite the media being interested in unearthing more details.

The 21-year-old was suspended and dropped from the Man United squad in January 2022

after the accusations were leveled against him.

It is still not clear when Greenwood will be allowed by United to join the rest of the first following the dismissal of his case by the court.

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

"The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete," Man United commented after the withdrawal of Greenwood's case.