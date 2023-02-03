ADVERTISEMENT
NOT GUILTY

Why court dropped all 3 charges against Mason Greenwood

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Mason Greenwood was accused of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault in 2022

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood

The Crown Prosecution Service has dropped all charges against Manchester United's Mason Greenwood after one year of attending court hearings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Greenwood faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault that were leveled against him by Harriet Robson.

All three charges against him have been dropped after a reported withdrawal of key witnesses in the case.

Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022.
Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022. AFP

READ: Mason Greenwood's case pushed to next year

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that it took a lot to drop all three charges against Greenwood.

The case had been scheduled for a hearing in November 2023 but that won't be happening after the withdrawal of key witnesses.

The court however refused to comment on the case or add any details after the adjournment despite the media being interested in unearthing more details.

The 21-year-old was suspended and dropped from the Man United squad in January 2022

after the accusations were leveled against him.

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood Mason Greenwood Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

It is still not clear when Greenwood will be allowed by United to join the rest of the first following the dismissal of his case by the court.

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

"The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete," Man United commented after the withdrawal of Greenwood's case.

Greenwood lost his Nike sponsorship which was worth millions and the company has not released any statement yet on the footballer.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Wazito FC

    Wazito look to shrug off poor form

  • Achraf Hakimi

    Hakimi's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

  • Tusker FC Rodgers Ouma and captain Humphrey Mieno

    Tusker aim to bounce back against Kariobangi Sharks

Recommended articles

Wazito look to shrug off poor form

Wazito look to shrug off poor form

Hakimi's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Hakimi's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Waithaka believes Sirikwa X-country will be great build-up to kick off season

Waithaka believes Sirikwa X-country will be great build-up to kick off season

Tusker aim to bounce back against Kariobangi Sharks

Tusker aim to bounce back against Kariobangi Sharks

Fireworks expected at Saturday's Sirikwa X-country meet in Eldoret

Fireworks expected at Saturday's Sirikwa X-country meet in Eldoret

Why court dropped all 3 charges against Mason Greenwood

Why court dropped all 3 charges against Mason Greenwood

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura
OLDIE

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

2021 Betway Cup winners Gor Mahia (Photo Credit: FKF)

Gor Mahia draw Kibera Soccer in 2023 FKF Cup

Boniface Omondi
FKF PL

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Brigid Kosgei wins the 2020 Women's London Marathon (Photo: Courtesy/Twitter)

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Hakim Ziyech
THE BLUES

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

Raphael Varane
MERCI

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Paul Pogba (left) and Bruno Fernandes
TRENDING

Bruno credits forgotten Chelsea star for his performance & other football stories making headlines

Achraf Hakimi
BIOGRAPHY

Hakimi's biography: Early life, career, family, awards