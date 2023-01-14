ADVERTISEMENT
'You traded a Rolex for a Casio' - Shakira hits out at Pique in new break-up song

Fabian Simiyu
Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Shakira has confirmed officially that she is not an item with Pique

Shakira (left) and Gerard Pique
Shakira (left) and Gerard Pique

Shakira has bashed former Barcelona star Gerard Pique for dumping her for another girl despite the two being together since 2010.

Pique met Shakira in 2010 during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the two have two children together.

Pique was allegedly caught cheating and the two had to break up but Shakira has now confirmed everything through her new song.

Gerard Pique and Shakira.Photo by Getty Images
Gerard Pique and Shakira.Photo by Getty Images

READ: Meet Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend after split from Shakira

Part of the words in the song described how Shakira is still beautiful and better than Pique's current girlfriend.

"A she-wolf like me ain't for dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh. For dudes like you, uh-uh-uh-uh-uh. I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you. No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement.

"I don't even know what happened to you. You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart. I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You're going fast, slow down," sang Shakira.

Pique's current girlfriend is called Clara Chía Marti and his fans want him to release a diss track to counter Shakira even though he is not a musician.

Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona at full time during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Almeria played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on November 05, 2022 .
Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona at full time during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Almeria played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on November 05, 2022 .

Pique has now joined the list of many famous footballers who have divorced their wives for cheating.

Ryan Giggs and John Terry have been through the same path and it wasn't easy because of the backlash that they received from the society and media.

Pique retired from football and he is yet to reveal to his fans what he intends to do in the future.

Fabian Simiyu
