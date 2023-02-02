Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Shikangwa Wednesday afternoon scored all four goals in Simba Queens' 4-0 win over Alliance FC at Nayamagana Stadium in Mwanza.
Shikangwa adds more to her tally in Tanzania league
The gushing victory took Simba Queens to second place on the Tanzania Women's Premier League log with 17 points, while Alliance Queens remain fifth with ten points.
Shikangwa has now taken her scoring tally to six goals in seven matches and has become the third player to score a hat-trick in the league.
The former Vihiga Queens star put his side in cruise control in the eighth minute of the match.
By that stage, confidence flowed through Simba Queen's veins, and they looked likely to score every time their attackers poured forward.
The Harambee Starlets forward doubled her tally in the 23rd minute with a composed finish from Evarist Dotto's pass.
Shikangwa added his third on the 42nd-minute band, then placed the icing on the cake in the 65th minute to mark Simba Queens' seventh consecutive victory in the league.
More goals would have been scored had Evarist Dotto, Flallone Pambani, and Shikangwa converted more opportunities that came their way.
Shikangwa joined Simba Queens on a one-year contract in September from Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk S.K.
The 21-year-old had moved to Turkey from Kenya Women's Premier League giants Vihiga Queens.
Other Kenyans in the Tanzania Women's Premier League outfit are Topister Situma, Corazone Aquino, and Carolyne Rufa.
Shikangwa debuted Harambee Starlets during the 2019 Cecafa Women's Championship in Tanzania.
The Wiyeta Girls Alumnus was voted the Most Promising Player by the Sports Personality Of the Year Award (SOYA) panelists.
