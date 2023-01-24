ADVERTISEMENT
Mathare gunning for first win over Bidco

Festus Chuma
The Slum Boys have endured a pathetic run that have seen them yet to taste victory this season.

Mathare United will chase a first win in the FKF Premier League this season when they take on Bidco United at Utalii Grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Mathare suffered a sixth defeat of the campaign when they were beaten 1-0 by Nairobi City Stars on Sunday, January 22.

The Slum Boys have claimed one point from seven matches this season, and the latest defeats have left them level at the bottom of the log coming into this round of games.

Boniface Omondi's charges grabbed the only point in their 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers on January 14, and they will be desperate for their first three points.

Bidco comes into the match on the back of a 2-1 win at home to FC Talanta on Sunday, with goals from David Orem and Henry Juma. The Oilers have claimed 14 points from 10 matches.

The Thika-based side's previous home match was a 1-1 loss draw to Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday, January. Their fine run have seen them climb the log to eighth place and level with AFC Leopards coming into this round of games.

Bidco will come into the match without the services of Said Tsuma, who suffered an injury in their last game against Talanta.

In head-to-head stats, Mathare United and Bidco United have met in three league matches since 2021, with the Oilers winning all the games.

When the teams met earlier this season at Kasarani Annex, Bidco claimed a 2-0 home win thanks to goals from Jacob Onyango and Peter Nzuki.

Mathare United's line-up from their 1-0 loss to Nairobi City Stars on January 22: Brian Olang, Fidel Otieno, Joseph Odhiambo, Brian Okeyo, Lennox Ogutu, Alphonse Ndonye, Curtis Wekesa, Franco Wasike, Augustine Kuta (Derrick Icholi), Donald Ange, Khalid Jumaan, Chris Opondo (Daniel Otieno)

Bidco' line-up from their 2-1 win over FC Talanta on January 22: D. Oduor, Kasim Mwinyi, Thomas Wainaina, Francis Oduor, Gabriel Wandera, Peter Nzuki, Bodo, Eric Gichimu, Alex Keke, David Orem

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
