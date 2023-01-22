ADVERTISEMENT
Police shoot down Nzoia to register second consecutive victory

Festus Chuma
Nzoia Sugar slipped to third place on the log table after they lost 2-0 to Kenya Police FC in their FKF Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday afternoon.

Nzoia Sugar's defender Ian Karani clearing the ball from Police attacker (Photo Credit: Kenya Police FC Media)
Kenya Police FC defeated Nzoia Sugar FC 2-0 in an FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The win takes Police to sixth place on the league standings, while the Nzoia drop to third place on the log.

Police goalkeeper Job Ochieng and his Nzoia counterpart Humphrey Katasi were both not seriously tested in the first 10 minutes of the game.

The Servicemen grew in confidence as the match progressed and Elvis Rupia forced Katasi into a fine save with a long-range effort.

Nzoia had their first shot on goal in the 20th minute with Hassan Beja letting rip with a 25-yard free-kick, but he saw his thunderbolt skim to the wrong side of the post.

Seven minutes later Police were threatening again, this time from a corner kick that resulted in Clinton Kinanga letting fly from just outside the box, but his effort sailed inches wide of the right-hand post.

Some swift passing in and around the area resulted in Patilah Omotto finding space inside the 18-yard box and producing a well-placed finish into the bottom corner.

Kenya Police FC midfielder Francis Kahata was unavailable for the match against Nzoia Sugar (Photo:Police FC Media)
Nzoia had a couple of threatening moments late in half from well-delivered Vincent Mahiga set pieces, though goalkeeper Job Ochieng was able to awkwardly palm away in both instances.

The second half started with a bang, as within three minutes of the first whistle Police sent midfielder Duke Abuya free down the left of the penalty area and the former Nkana attacker coolly finished with a low shot to put the hosts 2-0 up.

Nzoia almost came up with a consolation 74th minute when Steve Otieno picked out Vincent Mahiga’s, but the big defender’s goal-bound header was superbly saved by Humphrey Katasi.

Police will return to FKF Premier League action next week Wednesday when they face AFC Leopards, while Nzoia’s next league game is on January 25 at home to Vihiga Bullets.

