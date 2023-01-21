Nzoia face a test of their mettle

Nzoia Sugar have been the surprise package of the top flight thus far and are currently separated by goal difference at the top of the table over KCB.

The sugar millers claimed a 4-0 win over Wazito FC and extended the fine run that allowed them to dislodge defending champions Tusker FC from the top of the table.

Nzoia Sugar have had good results away so far in this campaign, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their five turns as visitors. Their last away game was a goalless draw against Tusker FC.

Coach Salim Babu will want to see his charges continue with a winning form, and sugar millers will be looking for their marksman James Mwangi who netted a hat trick against Wazito.

Pulse Live Kenya

Police FC, on their side, claimed a 2-0 win over Posta Rangers in their last outing and extended their unbeaten run to seven matches. The servicemen’s victory at Kasarani Annex Stadium came from Kenyan international Elvis Rupia, who netted a brace.

Francis Baraza’s charges have claimed 12 points from a possible 24 on the road thus far in 2022/2023. They’ve won only one match at home to Kakamega Homeboyz and drawn three games to Ulinzi, Bandari, and Tusker.

In head-to-head stats, Police and Nzoia have met in two league matches. The servicemen claimed one win, while the other game ended in a goalless draw.

Police v Nzoia predicted XI:

Police: Job Ochieng, Saito Silicho, Musa Mohamed, David Owino, Harun Shakava, Duncan Otieno, Duke Abuya, Eric Kipkirui, Francis Kahata, Clifton Miheso, Elvis Rupia