FKF PL

Sofapaka coach Ouma wary of Tusker threat

Festus Chuma
kpl

Sofapaka FC host defending champions Tusker in what promises to be one of the season's biggest games at Kasarani Annex Stadium on Sunday.

Sofapaka FC coach David Ouma (Photo Credit: Sofapaka FC Media)
Sofapaka FC coach David Ouma (Photo Credit: Sofapaka FC Media)

Sofapaka FC coach David Ouma is braced for a tough encounter when they meet Tusker FC in their FKF Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

It is a third match in nine days for Batoto ba Mungu and comes after a frustrating goalless draw against Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

READ: AFC Leopards coach angered by Sofapaka, calls coach 'stupid'

Sofapaka have lost their last four games against Tusker, with their only win coming way back in November 2018.

“I expect an equally tough encounter on Sundays against the Breweries because they are a direct-oriented team and very clinical in front of goal,” Ouma told the club website.

“They have been on a good run over the last two encounters, which will make Sunday’s match a tight battle because they will be coming all out to get back to winning ways, and we too will be working towards bouncing back to winning ways too, so I expect a close tie,” he added.

“I am pleased at the way we’ve built up the cohesion in the team, and I want the lads to keep on working on our finishing in order to collect maximum points because we have been consistently creating scoring opportunities,” concluded Ouma.

As one of the few teams who could spark a challenge to Nzoia Sugar at the top of the league table, Sofapaka currently find themselves on a bad run of form.

Although they played to a scoreless draw against Gor Mahia in their last league match, the Batoto Ba Mungu exhibited class and appear to be keeping in reserve for Sunday’s match.

Sofapaka players celebrating a goal suring a past KPL Match (Photo credit: Sofapaka FC Media)
Sofapaka players celebrating a goal suring a past KPL Match (Photo credit: Sofapaka FC Media)

Rody Manga displayed dribbling skills rarely seen in FKF Premier League though he missed converting two open chances for Sofapaka.

In the last meeting between the Batoto Ba Mungu and the Brewers, Tusker emerged victorious, registering a 2-0 win over Sofapaka.

The 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions are currently 10th on the log while their Sunday opponent Tusker are in fourth position.

Topics:
Festus Chuma is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
