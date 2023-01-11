Is Ten Hag creating his own empire from dust?

United faced Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford and Ten Hag's army won by 3-0.

Anthony scored a finesse while Marcus Rashford added two to the tally to kill Charlton's hopes of progressing to the next round.

AFP

Erik Ten Hag has spoken on the progress of his boys where he mentioned that his boys need to be clinical and capitalise on most of the chances created.

"We should have scored more in the first half and also in the second half there was a good save and a few moments where we needed an extra pass, but we didn't so until the end we had to fight for it.

"I don't think they created really good open chances but still you never know. We are progressing after the winter break, this is the third time we have won 3-0 which is good but we have to be more clinical," said Ten Hag.

AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at one point stated that he can feel United are coming back and we have suddenly seen the progress in how the Red Devils play nowadays.