PSG addresses Messi's future at the club & other stories making headlines today

Lionel Messi

PSG's sporting advisor has assured the Parisian fans that the club is negotiating with Lionel Messi to extend his contract at the club.

This is after rumours emerged that Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia wants to offer Messi a bumper deal in July 2023.

Messi has on his part kept quiet ever since he lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar.

Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly ready to splash $128.7 million (Sh16 billion) on Victor Osimhen of Nigeria who currently plays for Napoli in the Serie A.

Osimhen has proved his worth in Europe and many teams are already monitoring his situation in Italy.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount has turned down a contract extension at Chelsea as he eyes the exit door at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Rumours have it that Mount is unhappy at the terms that were put on the table.

Rumours have it that Mount is unhappy at the terms that were put on the table. Mount's spot in the Chelsea squad is also under jeopardy after the acquisition of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk in the just concluded January transfer window.

Hansi Flick

Germany national team head coach was spotted over the weekend watching the Chelsea versus Fulham match at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter's future at Chelsea is uncertain after the he failed to guide The Blues in back to back wins in the Premier League.

Flick has been tipped to take over at Stamford Bridge alongside Jose Mourinho in case things go wrong for Potter.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire will Manchester United at the end of the 2022/23 season as he tries to look for more minutes in the tank.

