PSG addresses Messi's future at the club & other stories making headlines today

Fabian Simiyu
PSG's fans want the club to negotiate with Messi for a contract extension

Victor Osimhen (left) and Lionel Messi
Victor Osimhen (left) and Lionel Messi

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

PSG's sporting advisor has assured the Parisian fans that the club is negotiating with Lionel Messi to extend his contract at the club.

This is after rumours emerged that Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia wants to offer Messi a bumper deal in July 2023.

Lionel Messi signing for PSG in 2021
Lionel Messi signing for PSG in 2021 AFP

READ: What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal

Messi has on his part kept quiet ever since he lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to splash $128.7 million (Sh16 billion) on Victor Osimhen of Nigeria who currently plays for Napoli in the Serie A.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli
Victor Osimhen of Napoli AFP

READ: Is Victor Osimhen the next Didier Drogba?

Osimhen has proved his worth in Europe and many teams are already monitoring his situation in Italy.

Mason Mount has turned down a contract extension at Chelsea as he eyes the exit door at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Mason Mount — Chelsea FC/England
Mason Mount — Chelsea FC/England Age: 20Position: MidfielderAfter spending last season on-loan with Derby County, Mount followed new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard back to Stamford Bridge and has since been a star for his boyhood club, scoring three times in nine games. Business Insider USA

Rumours have it that Mount is unhappy at the terms that were put on the table. Mount's spot in the Chelsea squad is also under jeopardy after the acquisition of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk in the just concluded January transfer window.

Germany national team head coach was spotted over the weekend watching the Chelsea versus Fulham match at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter's future at Chelsea is uncertain after the he failed to guide The Blues in back to back wins in the Premier League.

Germany head coach Hansi Flick in Qatar on December 1, 2022.
Germany head coach Hansi Flick in Qatar on December 1, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

Flick has been tipped to take over at Stamford Bridge alongside Jose Mourinho in case things go wrong for Potter.

Harry Maguire will Manchester United at the end of the 2022/23 season as he tries to look for more minutes in the tank.

Harry Maguire has fallen out of favour at Manchester United
Harry Maguire has fallen out of favour at Manchester United AFP

Maguire was dropped from the United's starting XI after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in August 2022.

