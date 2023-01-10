ADVERTISEMENT
INTERNATIONAL

Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Portugal has appointed Roberto Martinez as the new head coach after Belgium's exit from Qatar

Roberto Martinez on December 1, 2022.
Roberto Martinez on December 1, 2022.

Roberto Martinez is the new head coach of Portugal and he will be in charge of the national team until 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Martinez confirmed how happy he was moments after signing his contract. He has been out of work since December 2022 after Belgium got knocked out of the World Cup.

He admitted that the Portuguese fans have great expectations after his appointment but he is hoping that he will work out things with the national team.

Former Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez, Belgium's Toby Alderweireld and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet look dejected after a draw result 0-0 meaning the elimination in the group phase on December 1, 2022.
Former Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez, Belgium's Toby Alderweireld and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet look dejected after a draw result 0-0 meaning the elimination in the group phase on December 1, 2022. AFP

READ: Why Roberto Martinez is no longer coach of Belgium

The big question however is if he will give Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to play other international matches with the talisman's future in the squad being uncertain.

He played cool when reporters wanted to find out if Ronaldo will be a part of his squad when he finally takes over Portugal.

“Cristiano Ronaldo deserves respect after 19 years as part of the national team, we’re gonna speak about that together soon," said Martinez.

Ronaldo started from the bench in some of Portugal's matches at the World Cup tournament as his country hunted for the golden trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo looking dejected
Cristiano Ronaldo looking dejected AFP

Portugal has proved to have talent, especially with the young players on board and Martinez could use them to win trophies.

Ronaldo has won two trophies at the national level and he won't mind adding a third one to his name when called upon by the head coach.

Martinez had a bunch of old players with the Belgian national squad and they didn't perform well.

Pepe and Ronaldo are old. Will he make the same mistake of fielding them?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Thomas Muller (L) and Hugo Lloris

    Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

  • Roberto Martinez on December 1, 2022.

    Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

  • Gareth Bale

    Bale pens an emotional message as he retires from football

Recommended articles

Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

Bale pens an emotional message as he retires from football

Bale pens an emotional message as he retires from football

Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

6 great footballers who have faded from the public's eye

6 great footballers who have faded from the public's eye

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benzema and Zidane won several laurels for Real Madrid together

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Mario Mandzukic (left) and Bacary Sagna
LISTICLE

6 great footballers who have faded from the public's eye

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) plays the ball during the first half of the game against the Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on September 9, 2022.
BIG VIC

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt
GUNNERS

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Salima Mukansanga is one of Africa's best.
FIFAWWC 2023

Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.
TRANSFERS

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Ismael Bennacer is set to stay at AC Milan

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.
FA CUP

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea