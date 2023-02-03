ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

Tusker aim to bounce back against Kariobangi Sharks

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Brewers will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they host Sharks on Saturday.

Tusker FC Rodgers Ouma and captain Humphrey Mieno
Tusker FC Rodgers Ouma and captain Humphrey Mieno

Following their big defeat to Kenya Police FC in the 2022/2023 FKF Premier League last weekend, Tusker FC aim to bounce back to winning ways against Kariobangi Sharks.

The Brewers will host Sharks at Ruaraka Stadium this Saturday with the aim of keeping up with the title chase.

Tusker are currently placed third on 14 points from 12 matches, and a victory over Kariobangi Sharks will elevate the team to the top of the log if other results go their way.

Tusker captain Humphrey Mieno has talked up his side's chance of a positive space against a Sharks side that has been registering good results in recent matches.

"We are focused on the next match, and we are going to bounce back to winning ways," said Mieno.

"Our defeat to Police FC is a wake-up call just to show us the league is a marathon and we should not take things easy."

Tusker FC
Tusker FC

The former Gor Mahia midfielder added they would have to be brave and find solutions to unlock the stubborn defender of Kariobangi Sharks.

"Sharks have had a good run compared to us, but it's going to be a difficult match as we are well prepared," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks are coming off a 1-1 draw against Bidco United away in a league match played last week.

Sharks find themselves placed 11th on the FKF Premier League standings with 15 points from 11 matches, and they will reduce the gap with eight-placed Ulinzi Stars if they overcome Tusker and the other results go their way.

William Muluya, the Kariobangi Sharks coach, hinted that he might change the starting lineup and made it clear that they will be targeting maximum points when they take on the Brewers.

"I don't think we had the right energy against Bidco right from the word go where we conceded early on. We, however, managed to salvage the point, but the performance was not to the level required," Muluya said.

After match-day 14 fixtures, the league will take a break to allow them to participate in the FKF Cup Round of 32 matches.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
