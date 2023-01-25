Ulinzi unable to run over Tusker

The Soldiers have taken two points from their last two outings, and they remain in the fifth spot, while Tusker maintains their lead on the top of the log but have only won once in their last six league matches.

Tusker threatened first when Ibrahim Joshua surged forward, and he unleashed a shot that Ulinzi goalkeeper Ricks Sylvaine saved in the tenth minute.

Sylvaine was also called into action 18 minutes later and punched away David Majak's shot as the Brewers continued searching for the opening goal.

The Armymen also launched a few attacks but struggled to penetrate the Brewers' defense that Daniel Sakari marshaled.

Hillary Simiyu forced Tusker defender Kalos Kirenge into a last-ditch clearance with a powerful shot as the visitors looked to break the deadlock.

In the 35th minute, Ulinzi came close to the opening goal when they were awarded a free-kick outside the box, but Tusker's defense cleared Boniface Muchiri's effort.

The Brewers also looked threatening from set pieces, with Humphrey Mieno and Jimmy Mbugua both shooting just off target from free kicks, but the first half ended with the score still locked at 0-0.

Pulse Live Kenya

Tusker created another chance for Mieno a couple of minutes before the hour mark, but after showing some nifty footwork to slide past Sylvaine, the midfielder sent his shot high and wide.

Ulinzi created a half-chance in the 67th minute when Masuta Masuya had space to get away a shot from the Tusker's penalty area, but he scuffed his attempt, and Brian Bwire made a comfortable save.

The closest either side reached a goal in the 84th minute: a Tusker corner kick was knocked down by Ojok beyond the far post, and Masuta sent a header into the top of the crossbar.

Tusker will return to FKF PL this weekend with a catch-up match against Kenya Police, who were playing against AFC Leopards this afternoon.

How they lined-up:

Tusker: Brian Bwire, Sakari Daniel, Boniface Onyango, Kalos Kirenge, Charles Momanyi, Jimmy Mbugua, Eric Zakayo, Humphrey Mieno, Joshua Ibrahim, David Majak, Lawrence Luvanda