Dejected Nzoia Sugar look to bounce back against Vihiga Bullets

Festus Chuma
The clash promises to be a quality affair with both sides who play an exciting brand of football involved.

Nzoia Sugar FC striker Tanui Emoni vies for the ball with Kenya Police defender Musa Mohamed ( Photo credit: Police FC)
Nzoia Sugar FC will look to bounce back from their weekend disappointment when they take on Vihiga Bullets in one of eight-midweek FKF Premier League fixtures.

The Sugar Millers will take on Bullets on Wednesday evening at the Sudi Stadium, having suffered a stinging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Police FC in this past weekend.

Before the defeat to Police, Nzoia were in fine form and were on top of the Premier League table but were dislodged by defending champions Tusker.

Nzoia currently occupies the third spot on the Premier League standings, amassing 21 points after 11 games. Reflecting on Sugar Millers' defeat against the Police, coach Salim Babu mentioned that he felt disappointed at his team's broken momentum, given that they had controlled the game's tempo.

"My strikers lacked experience, having come in from Nationwide League. We created chances, but they failed to convert, but again we're not going to put any pressure on ourselves; our target is to win our next game," he said.

While Babu laments Nzoia Sugar's recent loss to Kenya Police FC, Vihiga Bullets are winless in their last three league matches.

Wednesday also sees Kakamega Homeboyz and Sofapaka meet at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Homeboyz will be looking to secure their second consecutive win, having beaten Wazito 1-0 in their last weekend match.

John Baraza's charges have taken 5 points from four home matches this season, with their last result as hosts a 1-0 defeat to Gor Mahia on Saturday, 14 January.

Sofapaka have had an indifferent run this season but have yet to lose four of their last away matches to suggest they are strong defensively.

They are currently 12th on the log and could move as high as a seventh place with a victory by more than three goals here, though they will have played one more game than most of the teams around them.

AFC Leopards (Photo credit: Leopards Media)
In the other massive afternoon clash, AFC Leopards will lock horns with Kenya Police FC at Nyayo National Stadium. Nothing less than a win will do for Leopards as they look to keep their aspirations alive. But Police will be a tricky outfit to contend with, considering the Servicemen will be brimming in confidence following their 2-0 win against Nzoia Sugar last weekend.

Also in the afternoon, Kariobangi Sharks host Bandari at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kariobangi Sharks (Photo credit: Sharks Media)
Coach William Muluya will hope that attacker Tyson Otieno will ignite his scoring form and build on the two goals he has contributed this season. Still, it certainly will be challenging for Sharks against a tricky Bandari side.

In head-to-head stats, Sharks and Bandari have met in 15 league matches since 2017. The Dockers have claimed nine wins compared to four for the Sharks, while three matches have been drawn.

When the teams met late last season, Bandari claimed a 2-0 win at Utalii Grounds. The Dockers are unbeaten in their last six league matches against the Sharks.

