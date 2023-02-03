Wazito FC will be looking to shrug off their poor form in the FKF Premier League when they host Sofapaka at Muhoroni Stadium on February 4 2022, with kick-off at 15h00.
Wazito look to shrug off poor form
Joel Odongo-owned side hopes for a change of fortune as they gun for a win in their match against Sofapaka at home.
Recommended articles
Wazito woes continued when they succumbed to a 3-0 loss to FC Talanta at home on Wednesday, and they are also winless in their last five matches in this competition.
The Black and Yellow are yet to keep a clean sheet in the winless sequence and have shipped ten goals in their last five outings. They have also struggled to pick up wins at home this season, claiming one three-pointer from four turns as hosts.
Wazito have squandered chances of moving out of the relegation zone all season, and their faithful haven’t been shy about voicing their frustration with the club's technical bench.
Odongo apologized to the Wazito fans following the team's defeat to Talanta and promised that his side would return to winning ways.
Sofapaka have also stumbled into some indifferent form, having failed to win their last four matches; 1-1 draw to Kakamega Homeboyz, 1-0 loss to Tusker, 0-0 draw to Gor Mahia and a 2-1 defeat to Nairobi City Stars.
In their last match, Sofapaka were awarded three points and two goals after Vihiga Bullets failed to show up for the match.
The Batoto ba Mungu have picked only one win on the road this season which arrived back at the beginning of the year when they won 4-0 at Mathare. Coach David Ouma charges will hope to pick up a second win on the road in what will be the trickiest fixture of the weekend.
In head-to-head stats, Wazito and Sofapaka have met in just six league matches. Wazito have claimed only one win compared to five for Batoto ba Mungu.
When the teams last met in an FKF Premier League match played in Wundanyi on December 8, 2022, Sofapaka claimed a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Lawrence Juma and Hansel Ochieng.
More from category
-
Wazito look to shrug off poor form
-
Hakimi's biography: Early life, career, family, awards
-
Tusker aim to bounce back against Kariobangi Sharks