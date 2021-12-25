Troubling times ahead as shilling weakens for a second year

The shilling has depreciated 3.5% to the dollar this year adding to a 7.8% loss last year. According to Bloomberg, the biggest monthly decline was in August when it weakened 1.3%, while July-September was the weakest quarter after depreciating 2.4%

“During the pandemic, the exchange rate acted as a shock absorber, reversing the previous trend of real effective exchange rate appreciation,” the International Monetary Fund said in a report released Thursday.

“This has helped absorb some of the impact of the Covid-19 shock, which reduced sources of foreign exchange for Kenya,” IMF concluded.

Loan disbursement

The depreciation comes only days after the International Monetary Fund approved a disbursement of Sh29billion for Kenya despite debt currently at Sh7.7 trillion.

The delivery of IMF funds brings total disbursements to Sh109billion out of a total Sh259billion available under the country’s program approved in April, the IMF said in a statement released on Friday.

"Kenyan authorities have kept up a strong commitment to their reform agenda in a challenging environment and are acting to cut debt vulnerabilities while supporting the economic recovery," the IMF said.