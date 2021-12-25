RADP / Pulse Kenya

Troubling times ahead as shilling weakens for a second year

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Who will save us?

Kenya Shilling
Kenya Shilling

The Kenya shilling has been on a seven month long losing streak, closing out the year at its weakest level of 113.09 per dollar on December 23.

Recommended articles

The shilling has depreciated 3.5% to the dollar this year adding to a 7.8% loss last year. According to Bloomberg, the biggest monthly decline was in August when it weakened 1.3%, while July-September was the weakest quarter after depreciating 2.4%

“During the pandemic, the exchange rate acted as a shock absorber, reversing the previous trend of real effective exchange rate appreciation,” the International Monetary Fund said in a report released Thursday.

“This has helped absorb some of the impact of the Covid-19 shock, which reduced sources of foreign exchange for Kenya,” IMF concluded.

Loan disbursement

The depreciation comes only days after the International Monetary Fund approved a disbursement of Sh29billion for Kenya despite debt currently at Sh7.7 trillion.

The delivery of IMF funds brings total disbursements to Sh109billion out of a total Sh259billion available under the country’s program approved in April, the IMF said in a statement released on Friday.

"Kenyan authorities have kept up a strong commitment to their reform agenda in a challenging environment and are acting to cut debt vulnerabilities while supporting the economic recovery," the IMF said.

Officials have maintained careful control of government spending to limit the deficit and are taking steps to reform state-owned enterprises to limit pressure on the budget while protecting social programs, the fund said.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

KRA granted more power to access Kenyans' bank accounts

KRA granted more power to access Kenyans' bank accounts

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Trending

Nairobi's GTC Tower roars to life with amazing fireworks display [Photos & Video]

President Kenyatta, who drove himself in his Range Rover, marvelled at the amazing fireworks show.

Daddy Owen laughs off claims of shooting his shot at Brenda Wairimu

Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu

Nigerian star Adekunle Gold posts in Sheng', Kenyans react

Nigerian star Adekunle Gold posts in Sheng', Kenyans react

Read Amber Ray's emotional tribute to best friend

Amber Ray mourns bestfriend Sally Wangechi