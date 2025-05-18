5 ways Kenyans unknowingly give companies free advertising

In the age of digital marketing and brand competition, companies spend huge amounts of money to remain visible to their target audience.

However, in Kenya, businesses often benefit from a powerful — and free — form of advertising: the unintentional promotion by consumers.



Through everyday habits, Kenyans constantly amplify brands without realising it, turning into walking, talking, and posting billboards.

Here are some of the most common ways this subtle advertising happens.

1. Branded shopping bags that are bought

In many supermarkets and retail shops across Kenya, it’s common to be charged for shopping bags. These bags, mostly made of non-woven material, paper, or eco-friendly fabric, are branded with the company’s logo, name, and sometimes even a slogan or contact information.



Customers use them not just to carry goods home, but later as household storage bags, handbags for errands, or even school bags for younger children.

What many don’t realise is that they are essentially paying to advertise the brand. These bags, which often cost between Sh10 and Sh50, are seen by hundreds as the user moves around with them in public spaces, buses, markets, and offices.



Businesses benefit greatly from this visibility without spending a coin on billboard or poster space.

This quiet form of marketing is especially powerful because it blends into normal life — people trust what they see in other people’s hands more than paid ads.

2. Wearing branded promotional clothing

Event organisers, political campaigns, corporates, and NGOs often distribute branded t-shirts, caps, hoodies, and jackets during activations.



For many Kenyans, especially in rural or low-income areas, these items are functional — they offer comfort, warmth, and sometimes even status.



It’s not uncommon to see people wearing branded clothes from banks, telecommunication companies, or even past election campaigns years after the event.

These clothes, boldly marked with logos, slogans, and even promotional messages, are a walking advertisement.



Every time someone wears them, they help the brand gain visibility — and this is repeated every day across villages, estates, bus stops, and even classrooms.

Clothes last long, and as long as they’re in good shape, they’ll continue to carry the brand forward. Most companies rarely consider how deeply their branding lives in the everyday Kenyan wardrobe.

3. Taking and posting branded food and product photos online

The love for social media among Kenyans, especially the youth, has turned everyday product consumption into a marketing opportunity — often unintentionally.

Whenever someone orders a coffee from a popular café or has food delivered by a fast-food brand, there’s a high chance they’ll snap a photo and post it online.

Whether on Instagram Stories, WhatsApp status, X (formerly Twitter), or Facebook, the post often includes visible branding — a logo on the coffee cup, branded napkins, food containers, or the delivery packaging.

This form of advertising is incredibly powerful because it’s organic. It comes with social proof: someone enjoying the product enough to show it off.

The brand benefits from a wider reach without paying for it — especially when the post goes viral or is reshared.

In some cases, these posts even lead others to make similar purchases, especially when the food or product looks appealing. This kind of free digital visibility has more influence than traditional ads.

4. Reusing branded packaging at home

Kenyans are known for their creativity and resourcefulness — and nowhere is this more evident than in how packaging is reused at home.

Containers from yoghurt, margarine, peanut butter, and even plastic buckets from washing detergent are rarely thrown away. Instead, they’re repurposed to store food, grains, stationery, or even water.

These branded containers continue to serve a purpose in households for months or even years.

A child might carry porridge to school in a branded yoghurt container, or a parent might store tea leaves in a margarine tub that still has the product’s name and colours intact.

This reuse might seem purely functional, but it extends the life of the brand in a very personal space — the home.

Visitors, relatives, neighbours, and even domestic workers interact with these containers, seeing the brand repeatedly.

This unconscious branding helps products remain top-of-mind — and can even influence purchasing decisions during the next shopping trip.

5. Word-of-mouth and ‘Brand Loyalty’ in conversations

Kenyans are naturally communal people. Whether it's a conversation in a matatu, a comment in a WhatsApp group, or gossip in a local kiosk, product recommendations fly freely and frequently.



This is another subtle but powerful form of free advertising: word-of-mouth.

Many Kenyans recommend shops, products, and services based on personal experience or price offers — not because they’ve been paid.



Statements like “Hiyo unga ni poa kuliko ile ingine” or “Nunua hii simu, wanapeana guarantee” are everyday interactions that boost a company’s image without any formal marketing involved.

In some cases, people even defend brands online or promote them passionately because of good experiences, loyalty, or personal preference.