How to create a viral AI baby podcast video in minutes

AI baby podcast videos are the latest trend on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels. These hilarious, animated babies mimicking real-life podcast conversations are taking the internet by storm.

You can make one too with minimal effort. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you create your own viral AI baby podcast clip.

Step 1: Choose or record your audio

The first thing you’ll need is an audio file that your animated baby will speak.

You have two main options: Download a podcast: Choose a funny or interesting clip from a popular podcast and trim the section you want.

Record your own audio: You can voice your own mini podcast segment or monologue using a smartphone or recording software.

Make sure the clip is short, engaging, and easy to follow, as these types of videos perform best in short form.

Step 2: Generate a baby podcast image

With your audio ready, the next step is to create an image of a baby version of your podcast host. AI image tools can make this easy.

Use a prompt like this in ChatGPT or another AI image generator: “Create a close-up image of a 3-year-old baby sitting in a podcast studio with a mic in front of him and headphones on.”

You can tailor the prompt to suit any podcaster or character you want to depict. Make sure the image looks expressive and clear.

Step 3: Animate the baby using hedra

Now that you’ve got the audio and the baby image, it’s time to animate.

Sign up and access Hedra: Go to Hedra (or use alternatives like Synthesia AI, HeyGen), create an account, and navigate to the video generation section.



Upload your materials: Upload your audio by clicking on the Audio Script option. You can also record audio directly within the platform. Upload your baby image in the frame section.

Step 4: Give animation instructions

To bring the image to life, you’ll need to give the AI some basic direction. Use a prompt like: “Make the baby talk and gesture like he’s speaking on a podcast.”

This will help the AI understand how to animate facial expressions and movements in sync with the audio.

Step 5: Generate and download your video

Once your audio and image are uploaded and your prompt is ready: Click the Generate button. Wait for the platform to process your video.