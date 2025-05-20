How to know you have been blocked on Whatsapp, 5 indicators

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, but like any social platform, sometimes communication can be cut off—intentionally.

If you're wondering whether someone has blocked you on WhatsApp, there are several signs to look out for.

Although WhatsApp doesn’t notify users when they’ve been blocked, there are key indicators that can help you confirm your suspicions.

1. You can no longer see their last seen or online status

One of the first signs that you may have been blocked is that the person’s "last seen" or "online" status disappears from your chat window.

If you could previously see when they were last active or if they were online, and that information is suddenly missing for an extended period, it could indicate a block.



However, keep in mind that users can also manually disable their last seen or online visibility in privacy settings.

Disappearing ‘last seen’ status doesn’t always mean you've been blocked, but it is one of the early red flags.

2. You no longer see profile picture updates

Another clear indicator is the lack of updates to their WhatsApp profile picture.

If a person used to change their profile photo regularly and suddenly it disappears or stops updating, it could mean they’ve blocked you. When someone blocks you, WhatsApp hides their profile photo from your view.

“WhatsApp limits what blocked contacts can see, including profile photo changes,” the platform states in its FAQ section.

3. Your messages only show one tick

WhatsApp uses tick marks to show message status:

One grey tick: Message sent

Two grey ticks: Message delivered

Two blue ticks: Message read (if read receipts are on)

If your messages only show one grey tick for an extended period, even when you have a strong internet connection, it means the message was sent but never delivered. This is a strong indication you may have been blocked.

The single tick mark is often the most telling sign of a block, especially when all other signs line up.

4. Calls don’t go through

Another way to check is by attempting a WhatsApp voice or video call.



If the call doesn’t go through and always rings on your end without ever connecting or being picked up, it could be a sign that the person has blocked you.

However, this could also be due to network issues or the recipient having their phone off.

5. You can’t add them to groups

Try creating a new WhatsApp group and add the contact in question. If you receive an error message that says something like “You are not authorised to add this contact,” that’s a strong indication you've been blocked.

Group invites fail only when the contact has blocked you or changed their privacy settings to exclude you.

Final thoughts

While none of these signs individually confirm a block, multiple signs together usually point to that conclusion.



WhatsApp has deliberately designed blocking features to maintain user privacy, meaning it avoids explicitly notifying users that they’ve been blocked.

“We’ve designed this intentionally ambiguous to protect user privacy,” says WhatsApp in its policy statements.