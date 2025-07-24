How to transfer Kenya Power account to another user, vital documents you need

If you’ve recently moved into a new property, inherited a home, or taken over a business premise, it’s important to ensure that the electricity account associated with the premises is updated to reflect your name.

Fortunately, Kenya Power does allow account ownership transfers, provided you follow the correct procedure and submit the required documents.

Transferring a Kenya Power account may seem like a minor formality, but it plays a critical role in ensuring accurate billing, avoiding service interruptions, and maintaining a clear record of ownership.

Here's what you need to know about why it matters, how to do it, and what to expect.

Why transfer a Kenya Power account?

There are several common situations where changing the name on a Kenya Power account becomes necessary.

These include moving into a new rental or purchased property, taking over a business from a previous owner, inheriting a home from a deceased relative, or formalising occupancy if you’ve been using electricity under someone else’s account such as a former tenant, family member, or business partner.

In all these cases, failing to update the account may result in complications.

For instance, unpaid bills or penalties may still be tied to the former account holder, even though you’re the current occupant.

Kenya Power also issues disconnection notices and other service communications to the registered name, which may delay resolution if your name is not on record.

Documents required for the transfer

Before visiting a Kenya Power office, it’s important to prepare all necessary documentation.

These include a signed letter of authority from the current account holder, your original national ID and a copy, a copy of the previous owner’s ID, and your KRA PIN certificate.

In situations involving inheritance, you may also be required to provide a copy of the death certificate and legal proof of succession.

Kenya Power token metre

Supporting documents such as a tenancy agreement, lease document, or title deed may also be requested to confirm your relationship to the property.

Visit your nearest Kenya Power office

At present, Kenya Power does not offer account transfers online. You will need to visit your nearest Kenya Power customer service office in person.

Head to the customer care desk and inform them that you would like to request an account ownership transfer.

To avoid long queues or delays, it is advisable to visit during regular weekday working hours and carry both the originals and photocopies of all documents.

How the transfer process works

Once you’ve presented your documents, Kenya Power staff will begin by verifying your identity and the authority to request the transfer.

They will also check whether there are any outstanding bills on the account especially for postpaid connections.

Kenya Power staff fixing a transmission line

If everything is in order, your request will be processed. You may be issued with a new account number or receive confirmation that the account has been transferred into your name.

Depending on the complexity of the request, the process may take a few days to complete.

Additional notes on prepaid vs postpaid accounts

For postpaid accounts, it is important that all pending bills are cleared before the transfer can be completed.

In some cases, Kenya Power may require that the existing account holder settles the bills, or they may deduct the amount from an existing security deposit.

If you’re dealing with a prepaid (token-based) account, it’s advisable to ensure that all previously purchased tokens are used before initiating the transfer.

This prevents confusion regarding unit balances or consumption records between the outgoing and incoming account holders.

You may also be asked to pay a small connection fee or submit a new security deposit, especially if the account is being registered under your name for the first time.

Why following the correct procedure matters

Transferring a Kenya Power account through the proper process ensures that your name is officially recognised as the account holder. This protects you from being held responsible for someone else’s unpaid bills or legal obligations.

Additionally, should any issues arise such as blackouts, meter faults, or disconnection threats you’ll be in a much stronger position to request assistance and file complaints if your account is properly updated.

File image of Electricity House rooftop with the Kenya Power logo