Tech improvement that protects your phone battery, even if you use while charging

For many Kenyan smartphone users, a device's true value is measured not in weeks, but in years.

Beyond the initial specifications, the critical concerns are long-term battery health and physical resilience against daily wear.

The vivo V60 Lite is engineered specifically to address these demands through a combination of intelligent software and structural fortifications.

vivo V60 Lite redefines smart charging

The device’s power system is managed by software designed to preserve the battery's lifespan, a key feature being Bypass Charging.

ADVERTISEMENT

When activated during intensive tasks like gaming, this mode allows the power adapter to supply electricity directly to the phone's hardware, bypassing the battery.

This significantly reduces heat buildup, a primary factor in battery degradation, thereby protecting its long-term health while maintaining performance.

For overnight charging, Sleep Standby Optimisation identifies the user's sleep patterns.

It then freezes non-essential idle applications and limits network activity, reducing power drain and unnecessary charging cycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety during the rapid charging process is managed by a 24-Dimension Security Protection system.

This integrated hardware and software solution monitors voltage, current, and temperature to prevent overheating or short-circuiting.

In critical situations, the software provides a final safeguard.

The Battery Life Extender feature is an emergency function that activates when the battery is nearly depleted, ensuring just enough power remains available for several minutes of essential or emergency calls.

Certified physical durability

ADVERTISEMENT

The V60 Lite's endurance extends to its physical construction. The device has earned an SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance certification, a third-party validation of its resilience.

This certification signifies a verified, high level of protection against the most common type of smartphone damage.

It is engineered to have a much higher survival rate from everyday falls compared to a device without this rating, reducing the likelihood of a cracked screen or internal component damage.

This is achieved through an internal Comprehensive Cushioning Structure that absorbs and disperses impact forces, protecting critical components from falls.

The display itself is protected by reinforced shield glass. This focus on durability is also validated by MIL-STD-810H testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

vivo V60 Lite has passed a series of rigorous tests designed to simulate harsh environmental conditions, including drops and shocks.

The build is designed to withstand 180 seconds of direct water jet exposure and simulated rain resistance for 12 hours.

This multi-layered approach to both battery management and physical construction ensures the V60 Lite is built not just for performance, but for long-term reliability.