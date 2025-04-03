10 types of sellers you will encounter in Nairobi markets

Nairobi markets are a mix of different personalities, precisely among the sellers and other vendors in the city's markets.

Visit Gikomba market, Toi Market or any other market offering goods and services and you will be hit by the mixture of personalities that seek to sell you something to you and even the tactics they use to sell.

Additionally, you will discover that whilst businesses have working strategies, personalities have a great role they play in the success or failure of the business.

Here are the 10 types of traders you’ll meet in Nairobi markets, each with a distinct personality and business strategy.

1. The aggressive seller

This seller is the definition of persistence. The moment you set foot in the market, they lock eyes on you and make you their target.



They don’t wait for you to show interest in their products; instead, they force their way into your space, calling out prices, offering discounts, and even physically blocking your path to get your attention.

'Madam, hii dress ni yako kabisa, usiache!' is a common line. If you hesitate, they may grab a piece of clothing and drape it over you, insisting that it’s a perfect fit.



Some may even follow you as you walk past other sellers, continuously negotiating even if you’ve already declined.

Their energy can be overwhelming, but it also works, many people end up buying just to get them off their backs.

2. The storyteller

This seller turns shopping into an entertaining experience. They won’t just tell you the price of an item; they’ll give you a full history behind it.

They might even throw in a personal story—how they struggled to get the item, how it’s imported from Italy, or how they had to fight off other traders to get the best stock.

Their stories might not always be true, but they’re so engaging that you find yourself sticking around just to hear more.



The longer you listen, the more likely you are to buy something. It’s a clever psychological trick—once you invest time in a conversation, it feels harder to walk away without buying.

3. The fast-talker

This trader operates like an auctioneer, speaking at lightning speed to overwhelm your decision-making process.

"Hii trouser ni 500, lakini ukinunua mbili nitakupatia kwa 800 na hizi ni last stock,"

They throw out numbers and discounts so quickly that you barely have time to process what they’re saying. Their goal is to make you feel pressured into buying before you can think it through.



If you’re not careful, you might hand over your money before realising you didn’t get the deal you thought you were getting.

The best way to handle them? Slow down the conversation. Ask them to repeat the price and take your time making a decision.

4. The friendly sweet-talker

This trader acts like they already know you, even if it’s your first time meeting them. Sometimes they even act like you are not there for the product and instead get very cosy first.

They’ll ask about your family, your job, or even your fashion choices, creating an instant connection.

READ ALSO: Distinct tricks Kenyan shoppers use to get the best prices

This familiarity makes you feel comfortable and more likely to buy. They’ll even offer discounts to strengthen the friendship, though the final price might not be much different from what they charge everyone else.

If you’re someone who values good customer service, you’ll probably enjoy shopping from them.

5. The veteran

This is the experienced trader who has been in the market for decades. They know every trick in the book and can instantly spot a serious buyer.

They have connections with suppliers and often get first dibs on new stock. If you want unique or high-quality items, they’re the people to look for. But don’t expect unnecessary chit-chat—they won’t waste time on indecisive customers.

If you’re a loyal customer, however, they’ll remember you and may even give you priority access to the best stock before it’s put on display.

6. The hustler

This seller is always looking for a way to make extra money. If you ask for an item they don’t have, they’ll quickly get it from another trader and resell it to you at a marked-up price.

They are street-smart and know how to take advantage of demand. If they realise a certain product is trending, they’ll suddenly “specialise” in it, even if they were selling something completely different the previous week.

READ ALSO: Kenyan money laws you might be breaking everyday without realising

They never acknowledge to lack anything in their stock and if they cant get it from the next vendor they would rather give you a date you can revisit.

7. The street economist

This seller is part trader, part financial analyst. They justify their prices with detailed explanations about inflation, import costs, and government policies.

They know how the U.S and China tariffs affect the business and even boil down to how it has affected the product you are buying.

'Bei ya mitumba imeenda juu juu ya elections na dollar.'