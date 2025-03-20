TikTok’s latest security update shifts parental control on teens to new level

Parents with children on TikTok are getting new tools to help them manage their teens' digital habits, as the platform introduces enhanced Family Pairing features and a new in-app meditation tool.



These updates aim to give caregivers more control over their teens’ online activities while promoting healthier digital engagement.

Enhanced family pairing features

The Family Pairing feature was launched five years ago, and since then, TikTok has continuously improved its parental control options.



The latest update allows parents to block their teens from using the app at specific times. The new 'Time Away' feature enables caregivers to set schedules that restrict TikTok usage during family time, school hours, or bedtime.

"No teen or family is the same, and whether it’s during family time, school, at night, or a weekend away, caregivers can use our new Time Away feature to decide when it’s best for their teens to take a break," said Adam Presser, TikTok’s Head of Operations & Trust and Safety.

Parents can also monitor who their teens follow, who follows them, and view accounts their teens have blocked.

Additionally, TikTok is introducing a feature that allows teens to notify their parents when they report content they find inappropriate. This aims to foster transparency and encourage discussions around digital safety.

Pushing for more balanced digital habits

TikTok is also launching a new wind-down feature for users under 16. If a teen uses the app after 10 PM, their For You feed will be interrupted by a full-screen takeover with calming music, reminding them to log off.



If they continue using TikTok, a second, harder-to-dismiss prompt appears.

We designed these features to reflect best practices in behavioural change theory by providing positive nudges that can help teens develop balanced long-term habits.

TikTok is also testing meditation exercises within the wind-down feature to help improve sleep quality. In addition, the platform continues its policy of disabling push notifications for teens at night.

Expanding educational content

TikTok’s STEM feed, which provides educational content in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, is now available in more than 100 countries. Parents using Family Pairing can re-enable the STEM feed if their teen has turned it off.

Since launching a feed dedicated to STEM, millions of teens use it every week.

Strengthening age assurance measures