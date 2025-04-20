Until her sudden death on Saturday, April 19, Alice Wairimu who was popularly known as Alicia Nimo was a rising star contributing to how Kenyan stories are told and with a profile that includes gracing the screens on a number of popular shows such as Citizen TV ‘s Tahidi High.

News of her death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry with Kenya mourning her death.

Alicia who acted as Nicole on Tahidi Hight is reported to have collapsed on Saturday and was confirmed dead on the same day.

Reports indicate that the actress was full of life and had not complained of any signs of illness with her death on Saturday morning leaving friends, family and fans distraught.

Her body was moved to the Kenyatta University Mortuary for preservation, with an autopsy set to be conducted to establish what caused her death.

A star on the rise shaping how Kenyan stories are told

As a talented creative, Alice played her part in redefining how Kenyan stories are told, keeping audiences thrilled.

By effortlessly blending talent with charm and a vibrant personality, the future was promising for this young and talented actress full of energy until death came calling early.

Actor and filmmaker Tony Sherman whose path converged with the deceased’s recounted their meeting while working on a show that aired on Ebru TV.

It is here that they struck a lasting friendship which saw Tony take her under his wings as a mentor, helping her maneuver the complex landscape in an industry full of opportunities and challenges alike.

I mentored her when she had just joined the industry. She was very eager to learn and picked up things quickly. I watched her grow, and it was fulfilling to see her land major roles.

Alice rose to fame though her role in the popular Kenyan TV show Tahidi High which has been a launching pad for some of the greatest talent in the country.

Her authenticity, charm and ability to embrace the persona assigned to her in the TV show with ease endeared her to fans who followed the show.

With a warm personality and a friendly demeanour, she struck a bond both on screen as well as away from the screens in her real life.

Profile as an actress, shows and advertising gigs

Having found her footing in the industry , opportunities came calling as she built her career one project after another.

Apart from Tahidi High, she graced the screens on Netflix’s Cash Money as well as Nduthi stories where her charm on the screens kept audiences engrossed as she teamed up with other talented actors to shape how Kenyan stories are told.

Brands also came calling with her profile growing and seeing her secure several advertising gigs.

Friends mourn

Friends and colleagues who mourned her death remembered her vibrant energy, genuine friendship and empathy, noting that they could always count on her to give genuine pieces of advice when they came calling.