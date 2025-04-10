Ruth K's explanation on why Mulamwah never paid her dowry [Video]

Ruth K explained why she and Mulamwah did not have a traditional wedding as planned.

The couple's celebration in 2023 was an introduction ceremony, not a wedding.

The resurfacing of Ruth K's video coincided with Mulamwah's visit to his daughter with Carol Sonnie.

Kendrick Mulamwah's wife, Ruth K, in August 2024, addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship, specifically the widespread belief that they were officially married.

The mother of one took to social media to set the record straight, following a beautiful celebration they held in 2023.

Ruth K & Mulamwah's introduction ceremony

In October 2023, Mulamwah and Ruth K threw a lively party that left many Kenyans convinced that the couple had tied the knot.

The event featured energetic dancing, and the joy on display led many to congratulate them, assuming it was their traditional wedding.

However, Ruth K later revealed that this was not the case. She clarified that the event was actually an introduction ceremony, not a wedding.

Why Mulamwah & Ruth K didn’t wed

To explain why the couple didn’t go through with a traditional wedding, Ruth K shared more details in a past video that has now resurfaced online.

In the video, she disclosed that her pregnancy had unexpectedly interfered with their original wedding plans.

"I had not told anyone at home that I was pregnant. I had just told my close friends," Ruth K explained.

It was not supposed to be an introduction party. We did not know you cannot do ruracio (a traditional dowry payment ceremony) when you are pregnant. After asking around, we were told it could not happen.

This revelation came as a surprise to many, as it is a common tradition in some communities that a woman should not undergo the traditional dowry payment ceremony process while pregnant.

Ruth K further explained that after learning about this, they had to alter their plans, leading to the introduction ceremony taking place two weeks after their originally planned date.

The elders said I had to give birth first for some procedures to happen," Ruth K continued. "Both parents then agreed to shift the plans to an introduction ceremony so that families from both sides could get to know each other."

Mulamwah spends time with his daughter Keilah

The resurfacing of Ruth K’s video coincided with another significant event in Mulamwah’s life.

On Sunday, August 18 2024, the comedian visited the new home of his ex-girlfriend, Carol Sonnie, to spend time with their daughter. This visit was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, Mulamwah is seen enjoying quality time with his daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to her father.

A touching moment in the video shows Keilah, their daughter, playfully touching her father’s beard, with a portrait of Sonnie appearing in the background.

This development came months after Mulamwah publicly promised to work on mending his relationship with Sonnie for the sake of their child.

Mulamwah had previously shared that Sonnie had denied him access to see their daughter for years, which made this recent visit all the more significant.

Fans react to Mulamwah’s break-up with Ruth

For a while now, fans have been speculating that the couple had quietly gone their separate ways. Then on April 10, the comedian finally confirmed the rumours, saying their relationship was sweet while it lasted.

While some fans are genuinely heartbroken—having been emotionally invested in the couple—a section of the internet isn’t buying it. They believe it’s just another publicity stunt, a tactic many celebs use when they’re about to drop a new project.