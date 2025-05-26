Achievements by Ruth Nesoba at BBC as she announces exit after 19 years

Veteran journalist Ruth Nesoba has announced her departure from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after an illustrious 19-year career, leaving a legacy of impactful storytelling and leadership in African journalism.

In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, May 25, Nesoba confirmed she will be stepping down at the end of May 2025 and hinted at taking on a new role in June.

“After close to two decades, it’s time to hang up my trusted editor’s hat at the #BBC and embark on a new journey,” she wrote.

From coordinating dynamic news deployments across the region, to working alongside some of the most talented journalists and storytellers in the world, every moment at the BBC has been a masterclass in resilience, creativity, and teamwork. Together, we covered stories that mattered, pushed boundaries, and celebrated the power of journalism.

She went on to express deep appreciation for her colleagues, saying, “I’m deeply grateful for the friendships forged, the lessons learned, and the unforgettable experiences shared with my amazing colleagues and partners. Your support and collaboration have made this chapter truly special and the heartfelt messages I’ve received this past month remind me just how lucky I am to have been part of this family.”

Championing African stories

Throughout her time at the BBC , Nesoba served in various high-level editorial roles, including Regional News Editor for the BBC World Service, News Diary and Planning Editor for East Africa, and Producer for BBC Africa.

She played a critical role in shaping coverage that centred African voices and issues, positioning the continent's stories on a global platform.

A legacy of mentorship and collaboration

Nesoba was a pillar of support and inspiration in the newsroom. Her colleagues lauded her for fostering teamwork and pushing the boundaries of impactful journalism.

Academic and professional background

Nesoba holds a Master of Arts in Language Interpretation and Translation and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Nairobi.

She also earned diplomas in Mass Media Communication and Procurement Management from the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication and Kenya College of Communication Technology, respectively. Before joining the BBC, she gained experience at KBC and Nation Media Group.

What’s next for Nesoba