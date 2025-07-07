Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

Celebrities share their best memories of fallen events promoter Maurice Ryan

07 July 2025 at 9:40
On 25 May, Maurice posted a photo with his son, Junior, as he prepared for surgery, saying he remained hopeful that God would heal him.
The late Maurice Ryan
The late Maurice Ryan

The Kenyan entertainment fraternity is in mourning following the death of popular Kisumu-based events promoter Maurice Ryan, who succumbed to lung cancer after a prolonged illness.

Maurice, well known among entertainers and influencers across the country, passed away after battling the disease for some time.

On 22 May, he took to social media to reveal his condition, expressing gratitude to the friends who supported him during his difficult period.

Have been sick, but thanks to all who checked on me. Gilbert Amollo be blessed senator 2027, Cecil Conchela Kondele 2027, Joab Onyi Wuo'opado, Mamboleo 001 Ken Angwen, Daisy, Adui Nyang, Jatelo Washington Odera, friends and all dignitaries and celebrities… I'm grateful.

Recommended For You
Entertainment
2025-03-18T02:26:22+00:00

Business feud turns ugly as Kairo exposes Clement's alleged affair with his girlfriend

Khalif Kairo and his former business partner Clement Kinuthia are locked in a heated exchange of accusations, with Kairo now alleging that Clement not only cheated on his wife but also had an affair with his (Kairo’s) girlfriend. The car dealer also revealed that he is currently single, but will introduce a new lady once he resolves the issues surrounding his business.
Businessman A past image of Khalif Kairo with his ex business partner Clement Kinuthia

Just three days later, on 25 May, Maurice posted a photo with his son, Junior, as he prepared for surgery, saying he remained hopeful that God would heal him.

Celebrities share their best memories of fallen events promoter Maurice Ryan

READ ALSO: How Silas Apollo’s family learnt of his death 2 days after tragic accident

Tributes pour in from celebrities

Maurice Ryan’s passing sparked an outpouring of emotion from celebrities, artists, and fans who knew and worked with him.

Lang’ata lawmaker Jalang’o was among the first to express his grief.

I am too shaken bro! Rest well! Go well! I mourn you! Last week I saw you and I believed you would pull through! God had his plan! @mauriceryanbillionaire my guy! Why? Why? Rest in peace!

Musician Arrow Bwoy wrote: "Man of the People. Jamaa roho safi sana. Rest easy Maurice 🙏🏾💔."

Rapper King Kaka, who worked closely with Maurice, shared: "My brother is dead. My heart is broken."

Singer Nadia Mukami recalled their friendship and professional relationship: "KaNadia Superstar is what he called me. Gave me a lot of shows. Rest in peace Maurice. Death is cruel."

Celebrities share their best memories of fallen events promoter Maurice Ryan

READ ALSO: 5 Kenyan journalists we lost in 2025 but their work lives on

A man who supported many artists

Reggae singer Shamir Tadeiya remembered Maurice as one of the few people who made his stay in Kisumu easier.

He never once ignored my calls or failed to return them. He was always of help whenever I needed anything done. Rest easy, fam.

Benga singer Archy Berry paid tribute to Maurice’s generosity and unwavering support for artists.

If there is someone who fully supported artists, it was him. He never discriminated. A passionate supporter of all. He generously invested his time and resources to help them shine. His legacy lives on through the countless musicians he mentored and promoted. His love for music and commitment to nurturing talent will forever be remembered.

Archy also recalled how Maurice helped him during the shooting of his 'Chunya' video: "Maurice made sure I did it for free at Lovely Gardens in Kisumu. A legend has rested."

A lost opportunity that still hurts

Musician Wallan Black recounted a missed opportunity that could have changed his career:

In 2019, Maurice Ryan offered me a chance to join Kaka Empire. He called and set up a meeting at Acacia Hotel. Unfortunately, I was already signed under Chanuka Music Management, the destroyers of my music career. The contract was for two years and Chanuka refused to release me. Maurice told me to wait for the two years and he would call King Kaka.

Celebrities share their best memories of fallen events promoter Maurice Ryan

READ ALSO: Daddy Owen heartbroken after discovering his holiday guest's death on social media

Maurice Ryan’s influence extended beyond Kisumu, having played a pivotal role in promoting Kenyan artists and hosting major events.

Inspire me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.