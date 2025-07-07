Celebrities share their best memories of fallen events promoter Maurice Ryan

The Kenyan entertainment fraternity is in mourning following the death of popular Kisumu-based events promoter Maurice Ryan, who succumbed to lung cancer after a prolonged illness.
Maurice, well known among entertainers and influencers across the country, passed away after battling the disease for some time.
On 22 May, he took to social media to reveal his condition, expressing gratitude to the friends who supported him during his difficult period.
Have been sick, but thanks to all who checked on me. Gilbert Amollo be blessed senator 2027, Cecil Conchela Kondele 2027, Joab Onyi Wuo'opado, Mamboleo 001 Ken Angwen, Daisy, Adui Nyang, Jatelo Washington Odera, friends and all dignitaries and celebrities… I'm grateful.
Just three days later, on 25 May, Maurice posted a photo with his son, Junior, as he prepared for surgery, saying he remained hopeful that God would heal him.
Tributes pour in from celebrities
Maurice Ryan’s passing sparked an outpouring of emotion from celebrities, artists, and fans who knew and worked with him.
Lang’ata lawmaker Jalang’o was among the first to express his grief.
I am too shaken bro! Rest well! Go well! I mourn you! Last week I saw you and I believed you would pull through! God had his plan! @mauriceryanbillionaire my guy! Why? Why? Rest in peace!
Musician Arrow Bwoy wrote: "Man of the People. Jamaa roho safi sana. Rest easy Maurice 🙏🏾💔."
Rapper King Kaka, who worked closely with Maurice, shared: "My brother is dead. My heart is broken."
Singer Nadia Mukami recalled their friendship and professional relationship: "KaNadia Superstar is what he called me. Gave me a lot of shows. Rest in peace Maurice. Death is cruel."
A man who supported many artists
Reggae singer Shamir Tadeiya remembered Maurice as one of the few people who made his stay in Kisumu easier.
He never once ignored my calls or failed to return them. He was always of help whenever I needed anything done. Rest easy, fam.
Benga singer Archy Berry paid tribute to Maurice’s generosity and unwavering support for artists.
If there is someone who fully supported artists, it was him. He never discriminated. A passionate supporter of all. He generously invested his time and resources to help them shine. His legacy lives on through the countless musicians he mentored and promoted. His love for music and commitment to nurturing talent will forever be remembered.
Archy also recalled how Maurice helped him during the shooting of his 'Chunya' video: "Maurice made sure I did it for free at Lovely Gardens in Kisumu. A legend has rested."
A lost opportunity that still hurts
Musician Wallan Black recounted a missed opportunity that could have changed his career:
In 2019, Maurice Ryan offered me a chance to join Kaka Empire. He called and set up a meeting at Acacia Hotel. Unfortunately, I was already signed under Chanuka Music Management, the destroyers of my music career. The contract was for two years and Chanuka refused to release me. Maurice told me to wait for the two years and he would call King Kaka.
Maurice Ryan’s influence extended beyond Kisumu, having played a pivotal role in promoting Kenyan artists and hosting major events.