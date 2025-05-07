Diagnosis that sent Milly Chebby to theatre & cut their Coast holiday short

Content creator and wife to comedian Terence Creative, Milly Chebby, has shared emotional details about her recent medical emergency during a family vacation in Mombasa.



What was meant to be a relaxing getaway turned into a life-threatening experience that saw the mother of one rushed into surgery after being diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy.

Painful cramps lead to a shocking discovery

Chebby recounted that while enjoying her holiday at the Coast, she began experiencing severe abdominal cramps. The pain escalated, prompting her to contact her gynaecologist for guidance.

Her doctor advised her to take a pregnancy test. Despite being on family planning, Chebby reluctantly followed the advice. The results were unexpected—she was pregnant.

“When I took the test, he(Terence) did not even know,” she said. “The internal bleeding was so bad. I gave him the kit and he was excited. I was looking at him and I was like, I wish he knew.”

At that point, the cramps intensified, and her condition worsened. The gynaecologist recommended she go to hospital immediately for further tests and scans.

Diagnosis: Ectopic pregnancy

Upon examination, doctors confirmed that Chebby was suffering from an ectopic pregnancy. This occurs when a fertilised egg implants itself outside the uterus, most commonly in the fallopian tubes.



Unfortunately, such pregnancies cannot proceed normally, and if not treated promptly, they can lead to serious complications including internal bleeding, organ damage, and in some cases, death.

Terence, who had just learned about the pregnancy, was elated—if only briefly. The situation deteriorated quickly.

“It took me like an hour and everything turned around,” Chebby revealed. “The bleeding had started three days before. I thought it was normal cramps.”

Emergency surgery and the loss of a fallopian tube

Due to the advanced state of the ectopic pregnancy, emergency intervention was necessary. Chebby underwent surgery to stop the internal bleeding and remove the affected fallopian tube.

Her doctor explained the gravity of the situation: “It was an ectopic pregnancy; she was bleeding for two to three days. She is okay. It was the left fallopian tube. Such a tube is a sick tube so we had to remove it. Just the left one. The right was okay.”

The decision to remove the fallopian tube was made to preserve Chebby’s life and prevent further complications.

An emotional rollercoaster for the couple

The couple’s conflicting emotions—joy at discovering a pregnancy and grief over losing it—were laid bare in their shared account. Terence expressed how quickly the situation escalated from hope to heartbreak.

“At least I thought we are not yet 40 years old, we have time to take care of the child,” Terence said, reflecting on the moment he learned of the pregnancy.

Chebby’s story struck a chord with many of her fans, especially women who have experienced similar losses. Her openness shed light on an issue often kept silent in many communities.

What is an ectopic pregnancy?

An ectopic pregnancy is a condition where a fertilised egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus, typically in a fallopian tube.

These tubes are not equipped to support a developing embryo, making such pregnancies non-viable.

If left untreated, an ectopic pregnancy can rupture the fallopian tube, leading to life-threatening internal bleeding.