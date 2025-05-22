Is Diamond right? A look at why Lava Lava left Wasafi

Nine years after Diamond Platnumz founded Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB), the Tanzanian label has seen its fair share of exits from some of East Africa’s most talented artists.

The latest to part ways with the label is Lava Lava, and unlike some of his predecessors, his departure came without the baggage of a contractual penalty.

A label that launched stars

Since its inception, Wasafi has been home to rising stars who have gone on to make a name for themselves independently.

Artists like Harmonize and Rayvanny left the label after successful stints but had to pay substantial exit fees due to clauses in their contracts. Despite the high cost, their careers have remained vibrant, proving that the brand they built under WCB was solid.

On the other hand, Rich Mavoko, another early signee, left the label under different circumstances.

Though he was allowed to leave without paying any fees, his fallout with the label was acrimonious and his career has struggled to regain the momentum he had while at Wasafi.

Mbosso and Lava Lava: the exception

Recently, singer Mbosso was released from his Wasafi contract without being charged, something Diamond attributed to his discipline and professionalism.

Now, Lava Lava has followed the same path. The 'Tuachane' hitmaker, whose real name is Abdul Juma Idd, has also exited the label, again without the hefty fee associated with earlier exits.

In a press address, Diamond Platnumz revealed that Lava Lava did not formally approach him for a release but was still granted one.

Lava Lava hakunifata kuniambia mimi anataka kutoka, nilimpigia simu Kim nikamwambia ongea na Lava Lava kama angependa na yeye kujisimamia aje nimpee release.

Lava Lava ni miongoni mwa wadogo zangu, ye anajua nampenda sana na watu nje wanatengeneza mtazamo kwamba label ya Wasafi himpush Lava Lava.

According to Diamond, the singer was not only allowed to leave for free, but he was also treated with the kindness and respect that reflects their personal relationship.

“Akaja Lava Lava tukazungumza nikamwambia sitokutoza hata shilingi kumi,” he revealed.

Why Wasafi sometimes charges exit fees

Diamond further explained that not every artiste leaving the label is treated the same. The reason why some artistes end up paying is often tied to the manner in which they choose to exit and the discipline they exhibit during their time at the label.

“Kuna wasanii wanaotoka kwenye label kwa sababu label haitimizi majukumu yake, na kuna wanaotoka kwenye label kwa sababu washapata mafanikio,” he said, pointing out that some artistes grow beyond the label's support structure while others leave due to perceived shortcomings.

He concluded with a stern remark: “Ukiona mtu nimemtoza hela ujue kanikosea adabu.”

Lava Lava's musical journey

Lava Lava was born on 27 March 1993 in Tanzania and rose to fame with hits such as 'Tuachane', 'Go Gaga', 'Niuwe' and 'Wanga'.

His track 'Wanga' gained international attention when American producer Swizz Beatz and singer Alicia Keys shared a video of themselves dancing to the song, giving Lava Lava a significant boost in global visibility.