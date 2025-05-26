Esther Musila says ‘yes' again in 55th birthday tribute to husband

Esther Musila, wife to gospel singer Guardian Angel, recently marked her 55th birthday with a moving celebration of love and gratitude.

The media personality and mother of three took to Instagram not just to honour her personal milestone, but to appreciate the man she says transformed her life in the most meaningful ways.

A birthday beyond the self

For many, birthdays are a time for self-reflection and celebration. For Musila, however, turning 55 carried a deeper significance.

She used the occasion to pay tribute to her husband, Guardian Angel, describing him as the heart of her happiness.

“I celebrate ME, and I celebrate YOU for giving my life a whole new meaning. My birthday, for me, is a celebration of our journey, which also marks our engagement day when I said YES TO US,” she wrote.

Her emotional post was accompanied by a series of pictures capturing joyful moments between the two — snapshots that tell the story of a couple who have chosen love against all odds.

A journey of love

Esther and Guardian Angel, whose real name is Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka , have been together for over four years, officially tying the knot in early 2022.

Their relationship attracted public scrutiny, mainly because of their age difference, Musila is 21 years older than the gospel musician.

But if their critics hoped the attention would wear them down, the couple has proven otherwise. Instead, their love has deepened, something Musila alluded to in her birthday message.

“My husband, thank you, my love, for gracing my life with your lovely presence, for adding the sweet measure of your soul to my existence. This is my 5th birthday and I get to celebrate with you. Every one of them has been most memorable and special,” she added.

Faith, love, and growth

Beyond romantic affection, Musila highlighted the spiritual and emotional transformation that being with Guardian has brought into her life. She expressed how love, when sincere and reciprocal, can be a source of personal growth.

“Having you in my life has made me a better person. I thank the Almighty every day for bringing you into my life. For walking this journey of my life with me, I would never have wished for anyone else,” she wrote.

The message continued, “The way you love me, you make me feel loved and taken care of and protected. Thank you for reminding me what butterflies are like. I love you so much. Thanks for Coming my G.”

Guardian Angel’s lovely response

Not one to let the moment pass, Guardian Angel returned the favour with a tribute of his own. In a brief but tender message, he referred to Musila as his queen and lauded the decision to love her as one of the best he has ever made.

“MY QUEEN just turned fifty-FINE years old. Loving you was the best decision of my life. May You crown the year with Your goodness. I LOVE YOU,” he wrote.

Love that withstood criticism

When the two met in early 2020, few expected the relationship to last, let alone evolve into one of the most talked-about unions in Kenya’s entertainment scene.



Their decision to get married privately in 2022 was met with both admiration and scepticism, but for Musila and Guardian, the love was real and that’s all that mattered.