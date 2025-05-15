Harmonize speaks out on fallout with Ibraah, clarifies contract exit terms

Tanzanian singer and Konde Gang CEO Harmonize has finally broken his silence on the much-publicised fallout between him and his former signee Ibraah, addressing the public in a statement.

In a video message, Harmonize – also known as Kondeboy Jeshi – expressed a mix of disappointment, support and a call for understanding as he narrated his side of the story.

Harmonize confirms Ibraah’s exit from Konde Gang

“First of all, I would like to thank my younger brother. He sent me a message and requested me to allow him to leave the label to the world as an independent artist,” Harmonize revealed.

He went on to officially wish Ibraah well in his next chapter, confirming that their professional relationship had ended on paper, but not in spirit.

“I said straight to him, wish you all the best. Got you back all the time, as usual,” he said, affirming that there is no bad blood between them.

Clarifying the misunderstanding around the Tsh1 billion demand

Following Ibraah’s online claims that Harmonize was demanding Tsh1 billion (approximately Sh47,914,422) for the ownership of his masters, the Konde Gang CEO dismissed those rumours as false.

“I don’t know what happened, he later came to say on social media that I wanted Tsh1 billion. I want to say that I haven’t asked for that money,” Harmonize stated.

He explained that the figure mentioned was likely misunderstood or misrepresented, emphasising that their contract – signed four years ago – had clear provisions regarding the ownership of masters.

“The contract says for him to own the masters and make them his own for life and make him money, he needed to pay the amount stated in the contract,” he explained.

Harmonize maintains it was all business

Harmonize noted that while emotions are involved in artist relationships, the music industry is still a business.

“Even though today we all want to make daily bread, as you know, it’s business. And we’re trying to do what we can to make it happen,” he said.

The CEO emphasised that Konde Gang's mission has always been to build artists' careers and equip them with the tools for long-term success.

“To build a career for the artist – which will have a lifetime and change his life,” he said, adding that past signees such as Country Boy and Killy have all managed to walk away with their masters after fulfilling contractual obligations.

Ibraah’s freedom to perform and provide for his family

Despite the online drama, Harmonize encouraged promoters and event organisers to support Ibraah’s new journey.

“He’s an independent artist from now on. Promoters, if you’re on a show, call him so that he can help his family,” Harmonize said, once again signalling goodwill towards his former signee.

BASATA involvement and lack of direct communication

Harmonize also addressed the involvement of BASATA (Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa – Tanzania’s National Arts Council), stating that he had tasked his management to look into any arising issues due to his own personal challenges at the time.

“I got a call and I asked my management to let me know what the issue was. Because I didn’t have time to get to BASATA,” he said.

While he did not go into detail about what was communicated, he hinted that the matter is sensitive and will be handled appropriately.